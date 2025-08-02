Pieter Coetzé wins 50m semifinal, on track for backstroke medal treble

Pieter Coetzé won his 50m backstroke semifinal at the world championships in Singapore on Saturday night, putting himself in line to win a rare third medal at the global gala.
The 21-year-old, winner of the 100m backstroke gold and 200m backstroke silver earlier in the week, touched in 24.32 sec to break Gerhard Zandberg’s South African record from 2009.
With Russian Kliment Kolesnikov winning the second semifinal in 24.16, ahead of countryman Pavel Samusenko in 24.31, the South African will go into the final seeded third.
But Coetzé was chuffed with his effort after struggling with an administrative issue on his way out the hotel.
“I had some hiccups in the preparation today. As I was about to leave the hotel, I realised I’ve lost my accreditation. So I had to organise that,” said Coetzé, who forgot his cap a few days ago.
“I had to wait at the front a little bit, but I think I’m very proud of myself for staying focused and not letting it get to me.”
Only one South African has won three medals at a single championships — Roland Schoeman at Montreal 2005, where he took gold in both the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly and silver in the 100m freestyle.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su
Earlier in the evening, Erin Gallagher ended eighth at the back of a tight 50m butterfly final in 25.66, just 0.23 off the podium.
Had the 26-year-old repeated the 25.39 African record she posted in the semifinals the night before, she would have taken bronze.
“I had a chance at meddling and I really felt it [but] sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It’s one of the most frustrating sports in the world, but you know what? What can you do? It’s done now. There’s nothing I can change,” said Gallagher.
“I can’t go back, so just got to keep going forward ... Last night was obviously my night and I just couldn't replicate it tonight, which is hard and tough to accept, but I got to take it on the chin and do better next time.”
In action on Sunday morning are Matthew Sates in the 400m individual medley and the South African women’s team in the 4x100m medley relay.
Coetzé’s 50m backstroke final is scheduled for 1.02pm.
The gala ends on Sunday.
