Richardson arrested for domestic violence in Seattle, report says

02 August 2025 - 09:50 By Reuters
Sha'carri Richardson of the US celebrates winning gold in the 100m at the World Athletics Championship at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary Monday night.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport four days before the start of the US Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed her male companion who then fell into a nearby column after an argument, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

The report said she was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day.

“USATF is aware of these reports. We are not commenting on this matter,” USA Track & Field said in a statement.

Reuters has contacted Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson's agent for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semifinals in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in September due to her win at Budapest in 2023.

