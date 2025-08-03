Sport

Olivia Nel, Erin Gallagher power SA women to 4x100m medley relay record

03 August 2025 - 06:25 By DAVID ISAACSON reporting from Johannesburg
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rebecca Meder in action in the breaststroke leg of the 4x100m medley relay heat in Singapore on Sunday.
Rebecca Meder in action in the breaststroke leg of the 4x100m medley relay heat in Singapore on Sunday.
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Olivia Nel and Erin Gallagher powered the national women’s 4x100m medley relay team to the African record in the morning heats at the world championships in Singapore on Sunday, combining with Rebecca Meder and Aimee Canny to second in their heat.

They clocked 3 min 59.47 sec, just 11-100ths of a second behind the neutral athletes’ combination who bagged the final eighth spot in the evening final.

Meder, Gallagher and Canny were survivors of the team that set the previous 3:59.63 mark exactly three years to the day earlier at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Newcomer Nel went more than a second faster in the opening backstroke leg, completing the opening 100m in 1:00.33.

Meder, switching from backstroke to breaststroke, touched in 1:07.63, which was understandably slower than the 1:05.56 effort in 2022 by Lara van Niekerk, who was in the form of her life at the time.

Meder, who was laid low by a stomach bug earlier in the gala, is a 200m specialist, but she was still the fastest available 100m breaststroker.

Then Gallagher smashed more than a second off her effort from three years ago as she completed the butterfly in 57.31.

Canny narrowed the gap on the NAB combination considerably as she rounded off the effort with 54.20 in the freestyle. 

Had she matched her 53.80 from England the team would have become the first South African relay outfit to make an evening final at a world championships since 2011.

From 2007 to 2011 five South African relay teams made world championship finals, all of them men’s.

The last time a South African women’s team made a final at a major gala was in the 4x100m medley at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.  

READ MORE

Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world's best backstrokers

Pieter Coetzé has won South Africa’s first medal of the world swimming championships in Singapore, scooping gold in the men’s 100m backstroke on ...
Sport
4 days ago

McIntosh and Marchand dazzle for gold at world championships

McIntosh storms to third individual gold medal of the meet in second-fastest swim in history
Sport
2 days ago

Lythe Pillay claims 400m gold; fourth medal for birthday heroine Olivia Nel

Lythe Pillay stormed to the 400m gold at the World Student Games in Germany on Wednesday as birthday girl Olivia Nel claimed her fourth medal in the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I haven’t been happy in the national team': Seoposenwe opens up about Banyana ... Soccer
  2. Dad Fabian believes Kaizer Chiefs got a ‘far better’ McCarthy in Aden Soccer
  3. Richardson arrested for domestic violence in Seattle, report says Sport
  4. Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat Sport
  5. POLL | Will the season-opening MTN8 miss the presence of Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24