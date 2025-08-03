Those were also the only occasions where South Africa won more than one gold, with three in 2013 and two in 2005.
Pieter Coetzé lands his backstroke treble as he takes 50m silver medal
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Pieter Coetzé became the first South African to win a trifecta of medals across one stroke at a world championships as he claimed silver in the men’s 50m backstroke in Singapore on Sunday evening.
He lowered his own African record to 24.17 sec as he ended tied for second with Russian Pavel Samusenko behind the other Russian in the field, world record-holder Kliment Kolesnikov, who clocked a 23.68 championship record.
The 21-year-old Tuks psychology student, who has emerged as a phenom at this gala after claiming the 100m backstroke gold and silver in the 200m and 50m events, seemed a little surprised by his success in the one-lap sprint.
“I don't really train for the 50, I trained for the 200, so to be able to go down so far and win a medal in the 50 is amazing.”
Coetzé’s two second places came behind incredible performances — Hubert Kos delivered the sixth-fastest time in the history of the 200m backstroke and Kolesnikov pumped out the second-fastest time after his own 23.55 world record.
Two medals for SA as Pieter Coetzé, Kaylene Corbett reach podium
“It is an honour to be in that race and hopefully I can push myself and also get below 24 seconds.”
Coetzé is only the eighth man in history to win a 50m-100m-200m treble — and only second in the backstroke — since the 50m freestyle was incorporated into the 1986 world championship programme and the 1988 Olympics.
The 50m races in the other three strokes were introduced only at the world championships in 2001 and will make their debut at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Coetzé is only the second South African to win three medals at a world championships, after Roland Schoeman who landed gold in both the 50m freestyle and 50 butterfly as well as the 100m freestyle silver in 2005.
His three gongs and Kaylene Corbett’s 200m breaststroke bronze gave South Africa four medals for the showpiece, one short of the country’s best-ever tally of five, achieved twice in 2005 and 2013.
History-seeking Pieter Coetzé looks to add freestyle to his arsenal
Those were also the only occasions where South Africa won more than one gold, with three in 2013 and two in 2005.
It’s also only the second time the national team has lifted four medals, with Chad Le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh landing two each in 2015.
Coetzé is the third South African to bag a medal in the 50m backstroke, after Gerhard Zandberg, winner of four medals from 2003 to 2011, and Zane Waddell in 2019.
But their impressive haul of six makes the 50m backstroke only the country’s second-best world championship event after the men’s 50m breaststroke where Van der Burgh landed six medals and Giulio Zorzi one.
Coetzé made it clear this was just the start of his world-class performances. “It’s something I always dreamed of and I can see myself making strides towards being the swimmer I always knew I could be.
“So it’s nice to see that I’m improving and getting there slowly. I’ve always believed it and a part of me has always known so now to just see it in front of me is amazing.”
