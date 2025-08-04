McIntosh signs off from stellar world championships with fourth gold

Summer McIntosh capped a brilliant world championships with the 400m individual medley (IM) title and a fourth individual gold medal while Leon Marchand roared to victory in the men's event in Singapore on Sunday.

The US set a world record in the women's 4x100 medley relay to claim the final title and ensure they topped the medals table with nine golds, one ahead of Australia.

France finished third with Canada fourth, all four of their golds won by 18-year-old McIntosh, only the third swimmer to win five individual medals at a world championships, joining Michael Phelps (2007) and Sarah Sjostrom (2019).

World record holder McIntosh blitzed the field in the 400 IM with a time of 4:25.78, more than seven seconds ahead of joint silver medallists Jenna Forrester of Australia and Japan's Mio Narita.

The Olympic champion's third 400 IM world title added to her 200 IM, 200 butterfly and 400 freestyle golds at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore.