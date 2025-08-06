Sport

Olympic golden girl Tatjana Smith reflects on her year since retirement

'Swimming taught me discipline, resilience, humility and the power of showing up, again and again'

06 August 2025 - 18:16
Tatjana Smith welcomed home at OR Tambo International Airport. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It's been a year since Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith retired from competitive swimming.

The 28-year-old renowned backstroke queen announced her retirement last year after winning two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. She won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke and a gold medal in the 100m backstroke.

Reflecting on the year since her last strokes, Smith shared how her journey shaped who she is.

“One year ago today, I swam the last race of my career,” she said in an Instagram post.

“It still feels surreal. A journey that began with a dream ended up exceeding every expectation I ever had. Swimming gave me more than medals or records — it shaped who I am. It taught me discipline, resilience, humility, and the power of showing up, again and again.”

Smith dedicated her last race to her family for their support.

“That final race wasn't just mine; it belonged to my family, who sacrificed more than most will ever know. Standing on the deck that day, I wasn't just closing a chapter. I was celebrating them and the rest of my team, their belief in me, and all the moments we lived through together. I even got to celebrate my competitors — witnessing them reach their dreams, knowing the work and heart behind every moment of success.”

Smith started swimming at a young age, and she is now the most decorated athlete in South Africa, with a total of four Olympic medals, including two golds.

“Swimming gave me a stage — but more importantly, it gave me a purpose, a second family, and moments I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. The chapter has closed, but the gratitude never will.”

