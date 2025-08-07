Sport

Soweto Marathon shifts to late November under new organisation

Board ‘will comprise largely of qualified professionals’ including chartered accountants and attorneys

07 August 2025 - 11:22 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Runners at the 2024 Soweto Marathon. File photo.
Runners at the 2024 Soweto Marathon. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The 30th edition of the Soweto Marathon is shifting to late November, a spokesperson for the event said on Thursday, contradicting claims by Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) representatives that the country’s biggest one-day road race had been cancelled.

Jabu Mbuli said nine of 11 Soweto running clubs had agreed to administer the race through an NPO.

This came after allegations against the previous two bodies that staged the race — the SMT and then a private company that stepped in to organise the past two races in 2023 and 2024.

“We believe this [NPO] option will assist in ensuring good and proper governance and sound financial accountability,” Mbuli said.

“The appointed non-executive board of directors will comprise largely of qualified professionals and will include chartered accountants and attorneys. The athletics clubs of Soweto own this race and they will focus on the race organising committee to run this race by the people, for the people.”

SMT representatives recently claimed there would be no race this year, but Mbuli said the 2025 race would be launched this month and would take place at the end of November.

Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat

Organisers adamant the People’s Race is going ahead despite delay of official launch
Sport
1 week ago

The race is normally held on the first Sunday of November.

The statement reiterated the SMT had been dysfunctional since 2023 “with two significant matters that are as yet unresolved”.

One was the outstanding audited financial statements from March 1 2020 to August 31 2023 and the other was the SMT’s “non-cooperation with the forensic investigation relating to alleged misappropriation of trust funds”.

“[Central Gauteng Athletics] and [Athletics South Africa] are aware of this and the three trustees have been expelled from athletics as a result of the allegations relating to the misappropriation of funds.

“[They] are not allowed to communicate on behalf of the race in any capacity.”

Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd was set up as a stopgap measure to ensure the 2023 race went ahead, but delays in sorting out problems around the trust kept the body in play for longer, leading to allegations of capture against the directors of that entity.

TimesLIVE has been told the (Pty) Ltd had to settle debts of at least a few million rand left by SMT to keep the race going.

READ MORE:

CGA dissolves embattled Soweto Marathon Trust and associated bodies

Provincial body says efforts to secure financial and race reports to assist forensic investigation defied
Sport
5 months ago

Maligned Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd to meet Soweto clubs

Soweto running clubs get a chance to quiz the latest players painted as villains in the Soweto Marathon fiasco at a meeting at Orlando this afternoon.
Sport
8 months ago

'I hope my win will motivate the next generation' — Xaba

Runner credits her coaches and team after stunning Grand Prix win
Sport
3 days ago

Blast from the past: Thugwane makes history in Atlanta

Today in SA sport history: August 4
Sport
3 days ago

Meet 60-year-old who hasn’t missed a Comrades race since 1990

Vitalis Poli, 60, has run and finished the Comrades Marathon 34 times and has not missed a single race since his debut in 1990.
News
2 months ago

Going for his 50th Comrades — in his 70s

Western Cape septuagenarian Louis Massyn hopes he will be the first athlete to complete 50 Comrades ultra-marathons when he crosses the finish ...
News
2 months ago

Gerda Steyn makes it six of the best at Two Oceans, Seutloali wins men’s

The men’s and women’s winners of Saturday’s Totalsports Two Oceans 56km ultra came from the same Hollywood athletics club and both represented their ...
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for Proteas selection after Moroney joins CSA to lead team picks Cricket
  2. ‘Tso’ Vilakazi impressed as Pirates’ signings pass big club pressure test Soccer
  3. ‘Pirates is more than a club’, says Ouaddou as he embraces huge expectations Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport
  5. Olympic golden girl Tatjana Smith reflects on her year since retirement Sport

Latest Videos

Minister in the Presidency briefs media on Cabinet meeting outcomes
Ghana ministers, ruling party official killed in army helicopter crash