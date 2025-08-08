Sport

Blast from the past: Le Clos flies to world championship gold

Today in SA sport history: August 8

08 August 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1970 — A battered and bruised Springbok team lose 8-9 to the All Blacks in the second Test at a wet Newlands. Centre Mannetjies Roux gave away a penalty in the final minutes, which Kiwi fullback Fergie McCormick converted to snatch a late victory to even the four-match series at 1-1. But the tourists played hard and a little dirty — Bok winger Syd Nomis was laid out with a stiff-arm tackle by McCormick that loosened all his front teeth and completely dislodged one. Hooker Piston van Wyk left the field bloodied after being kicked in the mouth...

