Blast from the past: Ballington races to victory in British motorcycle grand prix
Today in SA sport history: August 12
1893 — Cyclist Laurens Meintjes becomes South Africa’s first official world champion in any sport, winning the 50-mile race at the inaugural world track championships in Chicago as he clocked 2hr 11min 6.8sec. He finished ahead of Charles Albrecht of Germany and an American listed as B Ulbricht. Meintjes’ home country was listed as Transvaal. At another competition in Springfield the following month he broke three world records in one day, going three miles in 6min 4.2sec, four miles in 8min 57.6sec and five miles in 11min 6.2sec. Meintjes, who was born in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape, is no direct descendant of Louis Meintjes...
