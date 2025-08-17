Sport

Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight

17 August 2025 - 06:52 By SPORT STAFF
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev during the weigh-in for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A brave but bloodied Dricus du Plessis surrendered his UFC middleweight crown to Russian Khamzat Chimaev on a points decision in Chicago on Saturday night.

Khamzat dominated the South African, scoring frequent take-downs and then punishing the champion with shots.

But in the final round Du Plessis produced a few moments of hope in the final fifth, turning one take-down around and landing some good punches at distance, but it wasn’t enough.

All three judges scored it 50-44 for undefeated Chimaev, who went into the bout as the favourite.

After the bout the new champion described Du Plessis as a real African lion.

“He’s just like a blanket,” Du Plessis said of Chimaev, promising to come back to fight for the belt again.

