SA Olympic paddlers miss A-finals at world championships

22 August 2025 - 12:06 By SPORT STAFF
Hamish Lovemore ended fourth in his K1 1,000m semifinal at the world championships in Milan on Friday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Olympic paddler Hamish Lovemore will compete in the B-final of the K1 men’s 1,000m at the world championships in Milan, Italy, on Saturday after finishing fourth in his semifinal on Friday.

His Paris 2024 teammate, Esti Olivier, missed out on a B-final after ending eighth in her K1 women’s 500m semifinal. 

Lovemore, ninth overall in the event in France, crossed the line in 3min 32.28sec, 0.91sec behind third placed Uladzislau Kravets of Belarus, who placed fourth at the Olympics.

The South African will have his work cut out if he wants to repeat the B-final win he achieved in Paris last year, with two of his competitors going faster in the second semifinal, Martin Nathell of Sweden (3:31.37) and Matias Otero of Uruguay (3:31.89).

Nathell finished seventh in the Games A-final and Otera sixth in the B-final.

Lovemore has another shot on Sunday in the K1 5,000m, an event that might suit him a little more given his background in marathon racing, where he won the under-23 world title in 2022.

