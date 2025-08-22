Sport

South African skydiver JJ Wallis pushes wingsuit flying to global heights

22 August 2025 - 12:25 By Sisipho Skweyiya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African skydiver Jean Jacques “JJ” Wallis glides after his jump from Table Mountain in Cape Town. He is among the world's fastest wingsuit flyers, achieving speeds of 230km/h.
South African skydiver Jean Jacques “JJ” Wallis glides after his jump from Table Mountain in Cape Town. He is among the world's fastest wingsuit flyers, achieving speeds of 230km/h.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

With the jagged peaks of Cape Town's Table Mountain beneath him and the wind roaring past his wingsuit, South African Jean-Jacques Wallis is redefining the limits of human flight and putting the country on the global map of extreme aerial sports.

Wallis, 35, is one of the world's fastest wingsuit flyers, achieving speeds of 230km/h.

After more than two decades mastering the sport, he is preparing to take aim at one of the world's most prestigious aerial competitions: the 11th WWL Grand Prix, set to take place in mid-September at Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, China.

He will compete in two high-stakes formats:

  • the slalom speed race, which tests precision and velocity through tight turns; and
  • the target punch competition, where pilots must hit a designated mark mid-flight, a challenge requiring pinpoint control at speeds exceeding 200km/h.

"I've pushed the sport of wingsuiting and base jumping to quite a high level and some jumps are a lot more technical than others. I have to put in a lot of training to do them," Wallis told Reuters.

Wingsuit flying remains one of the most dangerous aerial sports. Global data compiled by www.outdooright.com and www.humanbirdwings.net shows injury rates between 1% and 3%, with fatalities estimated at 0.25% to 0.5% per jump.

"Skydiving is a very diverse sport. It has a lot of variety. I think there's a bit of a misconception that it's very dangerous or extreme," Wallis said.

His recent jumps over Table Mountain, captured in July 2025, show him gliding within metres of the ground before deploying his parachute and landing at dusk.

His flights have helped position South Africa as a rising hub for wingsuit flying. 

Reuters

MORE:

Pioneering skydiver Felix Baumgartner dies while paragliding in Italy

Austrian extreme sports pioneer Felix Baumgartner, famed for a record-breaking 2012 skydive from the edge of space, died on Thursday in a paragliding ...
News
1 month ago

Tom Cruise describes ‘death defying stunt’ while filming 'Mission: Impossible’ in South Africa

The 62-year-old actor performs his own stunts – and one of the most thrilling scenes in the movie has his character hanging from the wing of a 1930s ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Plane what? Plain mad? Skydivers to attempt world-first aviation feat

On April 24 the US’s Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington hope to become the first pilots in history to pull off a ‘plane swap’
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Investigation into 'midair collision' that claimed life of parachutist

A skydiver was killed and another injured when they collided in midair in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
News
3 years ago

Six Joburg parachutists survive crash after ‘pilot error’ dooms ex-warplane

Six parachutists and the co-pilot were knocked unconscious but survived when their plane crashed at Carletonville Aerodrome, home of the Johannesburg ...
News
3 years ago

WATCH | Aerial duo take midair stunts to new heights

Polish skydiver star Maja Kuczynska and her compatriot race pilot Lukasz Czepiela put their own unique spin on a skateboarding classic to create an ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ribeiro wants his contract with Sundowns terminated, sends request to Fifa for ... Soccer
  2. Jo-Ane du Plessis takes second; Simbine, Sekgodiso miss the podium Sport
  3. Shalulile equals Nomvethe’s record as Sundowns beat Magesi in Polokwane Soccer
  4. Broos names Zwane and Mudau in preliminary squad for WC qualifiers Soccer
  5. Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller Soccer

Latest Videos

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams
Nigerian firm develops breakthrough bionic arms for amputees | REUTERS