Kabelo Mulaudzi claims hat-trick in Absa Run Your City 10km race in Tshwane

24 August 2025 - 12:57
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
South Africa’s Kabelo Mulaudzi crosses the finishing line in the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10km at the Union Building.
Image: Absa Run Your City

South African road running star Kabelo Mulaudzi held on to beat Ethiopian challenger Aklilu Asfaw in a dramatic photo-finish in the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10km race at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday. 

In a thrilling finish, Mulaudzi, 29, and Asfaw both touched the ribbon at 29:00 and the officials gave the victory to the South African sensation who ran in the colours of Boxer Athletics Club. 

Mulaudzi completed a historic hat-trick in the Absa Run Your City 10km series to take home R30,000. 

“That finish was close and I was not sure if I won. I am happy to win three Absa races in a row. It is not easy to run against the guys from outside the country because they are strong but they help us to get better. We don’t want to allow them to win here at home,” said Mulaudzi.

In the women’s section, South African long-distance star Glenrose Xaba continued her impressive season winning the race in time of 31:50 as she delivered another sub-32-minute. 

“The race went well, the course was good and my body responded very well. These are the results of hard work behind the scenes, looking after myself and trying to be consistent. 

“I have a good team that looks after me to make sure that I recover very well after races and I am glad that I was able to do well here on the streets of Pretoria,” said Xaba.

