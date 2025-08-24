Raducanu beats Shibahara to record first US Open win since 2021

Former champion Emma Raducanu took a step towards exorcising her recent US Open demons, earning her first victory at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 2021 by beating Japan's Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 in the first round on Sunday.

The Briton could not get past the first round in her last two appearances after winning it all as a qualifier four years ago, but she was on the right track this time with a near-pristine performance against Shibahara.

She next faces the winner of the match between 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova and Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen.

“It's my first win here since 2021, so it's extra special,” said Raducanu, who joined up with new coach Francisco Roig earlier this month.

“First round's always difficult — especially at a slam.”