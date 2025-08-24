Sport

Raducanu beats Shibahara to record first US Open win since 2021

24 August 2025 - 20:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating End Shibahara (not pictured) on day one of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating End Shibahara (not pictured) on day one of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Former champion Emma Raducanu took a step towards exorcising her recent US Open demons, earning her first victory at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 2021 by beating Japan's Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 in the first round on Sunday.

The Briton could not get past the first round in her last two appearances after winning it all as a qualifier four years ago, but she was on the right track this time with a near-pristine performance against Shibahara.

She next faces the winner of the match between 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova and Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen.

“It's my first win here since 2021, so it's extra special,” said Raducanu, who joined up with new coach Francisco Roig earlier this month.

“First round's always difficult — especially at a slam.”

US Open prize pot the biggest in history

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Raducanu sprinted through the opening set making just four unforced errors, winning the first five games as the Japanese qualifier did herself no favours with a pair of early double faults.

The Briton got off to another hot start in the second set, winning the first four games and extinguishing the only break point she faced in the sixth game, before forcing her opponent into an error on match point from the baseline.

Raducanu has brought her level up this year, reaching the Washington Open semifinals last month and taking world number one Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in the third round in Cincinnati.

“I see the progress that I'm making on the practice court,” she said. “I feel like it has to go somewhere.”

MORE:

Sinner remains ice-cool as Gauff, Pegula and Zverev join bonfire of seeds

World No 1 Jannik Sinner stayed ice-cool to move serenely into the Wimbledon second round, but it was a second successive day of upsets at a sizzling ...
Sport
1 month ago

Swiatek downs Wimbledon debutant to reach round 2

Krejcikova gets title defence off to stuttering start, Italian Cocciaretto stuns Pegula
Sport
1 month ago

Alcaraz survives Wimbledon scare as players feel the heat at SW19

Defending champion taken to five sets by Fognini, ninth seed Medvedev and eighth seed Rune go out
Sport
1 month ago

Sabalenka powers past Branstine in Wimbledon opener, Jabeur hits injury

With the thermometer soaring above 30°C, Belarusian turned up the heat early and kept on for the win.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Cardoso and Ouaddou pick strong line-ups as Sundowns lock horns with Pirates in ... Soccer
  2. Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates Soccer
  3. Boks bounce back against Wallabies in gritty win ahead of All Blacks showdown Rugby
  4. Chaine the hero as Pirates sink Sundowns to book MTN8 final spot Soccer
  5. Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller Soccer

Latest Videos

Priddy Ugly - DUST (ALBUM 2024)
The Last Journey | Official Trailer