Sport

Blast from the past: Freitag floats to world championship gold in Paris

Today in SA sport history: August 25

25 August 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates Soccer
  2. Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tests positive for banned substance, ruled ... Rugby
  3. Pirates coach Ouaddou asks fans to give him more time, defends Maswanganyi Soccer
  4. SA suffer record defeat in dead rubber Down Under Cricket
  5. Boks bounce back against Wallabies in gritty win ahead of All Blacks showdown Rugby

Latest Videos

Priddy Ugly - DUST (ALBUM 2024)
The Last Journey | Official Trailer