POLL | Should tennis punish verbal abuse as harshly as racket smashing?

29 August 2025 - 12:27 By TImesLIVE
The US Open is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/MIKAEL DAMKIER

The US Open is making headlines for all the wrong reasons and this time it’s not about who is winning.

After losing to American Taylor Townsend, Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko was accused of crossing the line when she allegedly told her opponent she had “no class” and “no education”. The remarks quickly sparked outrage and reignited questions about respect, race and discipline in professional sport.

This controversy comes in the same week Daniil Medvedev was fined $42,500 (R745,550) for smashing his racket and yelling at officials during another US Open match. His penalty included $30,000 (R532,508) for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 (R221,870) for racket abuse.

This has stirred debate about whether the sport should treat words that demean or target other players as seriously as physical outbursts. For some, verbal abuse — especially when it touches on race, class or identity — cuts deeper and damages the game’s reputation more than broken rackets could. Others argue that athletes under pressure should not be policed for emotional words in the same way as physical aggression

