Gauff finds form in US Open third-round win

American third seed Coco Gauff completed a confidence-boosting 6-3 6-1 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech in the US Open third round on Saturday, finding her rhythm after a nervous start to the tournament.

Gauff made a flurry of unforced errors in her opening match and struggled with her serve in a tearful second-round win, but the 2023 champion kept her cool to subdue the 28th seed and set up a blockbuster fourth round showdown with another Flushing Meadows fan favourite - twice winner Naomi Osaka.

"I have been on this tour since I was 15, and I think I've done pretty well with the mental side of things," she said.

"There are moments I wish I could show up better, but when they happen, I think I just try to get up and be a better version of myself. Well, sometimes the next point, not even the next day."

After trading early breaks, Gauff broke the Pole in the eighth game and pumped her fist in celebration as Frech sent a shot out on set point.