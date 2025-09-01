Bayanda Walaza named in SA world champs team despite question mark

Should the World Student Games double sprint champion be forced to withdraw, there will be cover for him in the individual race as well as the relay, but it would be a hammer blow for the 4x100m team’s medal hopes.
If he’s fit, however, South Africa could field a potent team, given that all his teammates from the Paris Olympics and World Relays are in the squad.
Walaza competed with Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana and Shaun Maswanganyi to claim the Games silver last year, and alongside Simbine, Nkoana and Sinesipho Dambile for World Relays gold earlier this year.
With countries allowed to enter a maximum of three athletes per event, South Africa has achieved full houses across four events — the women’s shot put, men’s 100m, men’s 200m and men’s 110m hurdles.
Should Walaza not be able to compete in Japan, Mlenga should be eligible to take his spot, having achieved an automatic qualifying time himself.
South Africa team
Men: Akani Simbine (100m), Bayanda Walaza (100m), Gift Leotlela (100m), Sinesipho Dambile (200m), Naeem Jack (200m), Wayde van Niekerk (200m), Zakithi Nene (400m), Lythe Pillay (400m), Tshepo Tshite (1,500m), Ryan Mphahlele (1,500m), Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m), Elroy Gelant (marathon), Mondray Barnard (110m hurdles), Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles), John Adesola (110m hurdles), Sabelo Dhlamini (400m hurdles), Kyle Rademeyer (pole vault), Brian Raats (high jump), Cheswill Johnson (long jump), Aiden Smith (shot put), Chris van Niekerk (shot put), Victor Hogan (discus), Douw Smit (javelin), Wayne Snyman (20km race walk), Bradley Nkoana (4x100m), Retshidisitswe Mlenga (4x100m), Abdurahman Karriem (4x100m), Shaun Maswanganyi (4x100m), Udeme Okon (4x400m, mixed), Gardeo Isaacs (4x400m, mixed), Leendert Koekemoer (4x400m, mixed), Mthi Mthimkulu (4x400m, mixed)
Women: Shirley Nekhubui (400m), Miranda Coetzee (400m), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Charné du Plessis (800m), Marioné Fourie (100m hurdles), Zeney van der Walt (400m hurdles), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Miré Reinstorf (pole vault), Danielle Nolte (long jump), Ashley Erasmus (shot put), Miné de Klerk (shot put), Colette Uys (shot put), Jessica Groenewald (35km race walk), Jo-Ane du Plessis (javelin), Marlie Viljoen (4x400m, mixed), Precious Molepo (4x400m, mixed), Hannah van Niekerk (4x400m, mixed)
Bayanda Walaza named in SA world champs team despite question mark
If he's fit, SA could field a potent team, given all his teammates from the Olympics and World Relays are in the squad
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
