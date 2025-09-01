Blast from the past : Caster too good for opponents in Zurich
Today in SA sport history: September 1
01 September 2025 - 04:25
1928 — New Zealand beat the Springboks 13-5 in the fourth Test at Newlands in Cape Town to draw the four-match series 2-2. Centre JC van der Westhuizen scored South Africa’s only try, with flyhalf Bennie Osler adding the conversion. Forward Tuna Swain scored the visitors’ only try, but centre Mark Nicholls slotted two penalties and a drop, worth four points in those days...
