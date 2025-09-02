Blast from the past : Andre Pretorius' last-minute penalty hands Boks a narrow win against All Blacks
Today in SA sport history: September 2
02 September 2025 - 04:25
1933 — Bloemfontein gets to stage its first rugby Test, but the Springboks are beaten 4-15 by Australia in the final fifth Test of their series. The visitors scored three tries while the home side responded with a single drop, worth four points, by Gerry Brand, who was playing on the wing. The Boks, however, won the series 3-2, having won the first, third and fourth Tests...
