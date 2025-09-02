US Open underdogs Osaka, Auger-Aliassime storm into quarterfinals

The US Open's Labour Day Monday largely belonged to the underdogs, as Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered commanding performances that carried them back to Grand Slam quarterfinals after years in the wilderness.

Osaka looked every bit the four-time major champion while dismantling third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in 64 minutes, making her first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal in five years with a display that mixed power with poise at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I'm a little sensitive and I don't want to cry. I had so much fun out here,” said Osaka, whose smile never left her face during the dominant victory.

“A big thank you to my team. We've been through a lot, it hasn't been easy but they have been by my side.”

For Gauff, defeat marked another chapter in a challenging post-French Open period. Despite serving better than she had all tournament, the American made crucial errors from the baseline in areas where she typically excels.