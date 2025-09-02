Sport

US Open underdogs Osaka, Auger-Aliassime storm into quarterfinals

Sinner reaches eighth consecutive Slam quarter seeing off Bublik, Swiatek thumps Alexandrova

02 September 2025 - 08:23 By Simon Jennings and Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Coco Gauff of the US in the fourth round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing, New York on Monday.
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Coco Gauff of the US in the fourth round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing, New York on Monday.
Image: Mike Frey-Imagn Images-Reuters

The US Open's Labour Day Monday largely belonged to the underdogs, as Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered commanding performances that carried them back to Grand Slam quarterfinals after years in the wilderness.

Osaka looked every bit the four-time major champion while dismantling third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in 64 minutes, making her first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal in five years with a display that mixed power with poise at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I'm a little sensitive and I don't want to cry. I had so much fun out here,” said Osaka, whose smile never left her face during the dominant victory.

“A big thank you to my team. We've been through a lot, it hasn't been easy but they have been by my side.”

For Gauff, defeat marked another chapter in a challenging post-French Open period. Despite serving better than she had all tournament, the American made crucial errors from the baseline in areas where she typically excels.

“Today she was definitely on paper the underdog,” Gauff said of her 23rd-seeded opponent, acknowledging the upset.

Auger-Aliassime delivered his own statement with a cool 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over 15th seed Andrey Rublev, reaching his first major quarterfinal since the 2022 Australian Open after battling through injuries and confidence struggles.

“Today is my first time playing on Arthur Ashe in a few years. It feels even better than the first time,” the beaming 25th seed said.

“In 2021 I was on my way back and had a few setbacks and injuries, struggles with confidence. To come back here for the second time, it feels better and more deserved.”

Iga Swiatek continued her incredible season with a 6-3 6-1 thumping of 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in 64 minutes, the 24-year-old becoming the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals of all four majors in a single season since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Both underdogs credited their improved mental approaches for their breakthrough moments with Osaka emphasising wanting to “be grateful” and have fun against top rivals while Auger-Aliassime stressed staying “calm-headed in those big pressure moments”.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime next takes on eighth seed Alex de Minaur after the Australian outclassed Leandro Riedi 6-3 6-2 6-1, while Japan's Osaka will meet 11th seed Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-7(0) 6-3.

There was little drama in the evening session as defending champion Jannik Sinner reached his eighth consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 win over 23rd seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Bublik, who defeated the Italian on grass in their previous meeting in the Halle final in June, was given a harsh lesson on the hard courts of New York after a draining five-set win over Tommy Paul last time out.

The top seed negated Bublik's unorthodox brand of tennis with precision from both the baseline and the net to set up an encounter with fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who outclassed Jaume Munar 6-3 6-0 6-1.

“It's great to see. Italian tennis is in great form. We have so many players and different game styles,” Sinner said.

“Lorenzo is one of the biggest talents we have in our sport. I'm looking forward to this one. From an Italian point of view, it's great to have for sure one Italian player in the semis.”

After Sinner dazzled under the main showcourt lights for the first time in New York this year, American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova powered past Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0 6-3 to book a matchup with Swiatek.

Venus Williams continued to defy age and expectations as the 45-year-old and partner Leylah Fernandez reached the doubles quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Reuters

MORE:

Fritz reaches US quarters as Townsend loses epic, Djokovic makes history

Alcaraz beats Rinderknech, Sabalenka continues imperious form cruising past Bucsa.
Sport
1 day ago

Gauff finds form in US Open third-round win

American third seed Coco Gauff completed a confidence-boosting 6-3 6-1 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech in the US Open third round on Saturday, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Swiatek, Sinner survive US scares as Osaka-Gauff showdown looms

Osaka knocks out Kasatkina to set up blockbuster clash with Gauff, Auger-Aliassime stuns Zverev.
Sport
2 days ago

Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open

Ben Shelton's US Open campaign ended in tears on Friday after he withdrew mid-match with a shoulder injury he called the "worst pain" of his life, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Djokovic battles, Raducanu romps through US Open second round

Novak Djokovic tidied up early errors and recovered from a set down to get past American qualifier Zachary Svajda, as Briton Emma Raducanu had a far ...
Sport
5 days ago

Swiatek, Sinner cruise as expanded US Open serves tennis feast

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner showed their championship pedigree at the US Open on Tuesday with commanding displays at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  2. Broos reeling at venue change, injuries as Sipho Mbule gets Bafana call Soccer
  3. ‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile Soccer
  4. Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open Sport
  5. Springbok Women make history reaching World Cup quarterfinals Rugby

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025
2025 Volkswagen T-Cross