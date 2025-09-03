Blast from the past: Nontshinga lifts vacant IBF junior-flyweight title
Today in SA sport history: September 3
03 September 2025 - 04:30
1910 — South Africa run in four tries as they hammer Britain 21-5 in the decisive third Test at Newlands. Fullback Percy Allport, halfback Lammetjie Luyt and forwards Koot Reynecke and Gideon Roos dotted down to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Dougie Morkel landed three conversions and a penalty for a personal tally of nine that made him the highest-scoring Springbok. He went on to amass a career haul of 38 Test points, a mark that stood until 1932...
