Sport

Not so fast! Athletics SA says Bayanda Walaza must undergo fitness test

03 September 2025 - 16:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bayanda Walaza in action at the University of Johannesburg athletics stadium earlier this year.
Bayanda Walaza in action at the University of Johannesburg athletics stadium earlier this year.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Athletics South Africa (ASA) says Bayanda Walaza will have to prove his fitness if he is to compete at the world championships in Tokyo next week.

Walaza’s agent said on Tuesday the sprinter had been evaluated and would be “fully fit” to take part at the showpiece that kicks off next Saturday, with the 100m heats scheduled for the opening day.

The terse statement by Newton Sports Agency did not describe the injury, but mentioned the athlete had “resumed his rehabilitation and preparation under close medical and coaching supervision”. 

But ASA said on Wednesday it needed to provide clarity on the status of Walaza, who injured his left hamstring while racing in Zurich last Thursday.

“The future of his participation at the championships will therefore be subject to the outcome of a standard ASA medical examination.

“Only after the ASA medical team has had the chance to evaluate the extent of Bayanda’s injury will ASA make a pronouncement on the status of his participation.”

Bayanda Walaza given green light to compete at world championships

Bayanda Walaza is planning to compete at the world championships after all, his agent announced late on Tuesday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Last year 200m runner Luxolo Adams was withdrawn from the Olympic squad after showing poor form following a lengthy injury that shortened his season. At the time he was replaced in the squad by Wayde van Niekerk.

Five South African sprinters achieved automatic qualifying times in the 100m, but nations can enter a maximum of three in each event.

ASA selected Walaza, Gift Leotlela and Akani Simbine to race in the 100m.

The other two qualifiers are Benjamin Richardson, who was unavailable for selection, and Retshidisitswe Mlenga, who is in the team as a relay only runner.

Allowing Walaza to compete if he’s not fit to do so would be unfair if he were to withdraw too late to allow Mlenga to take his lane.

The three individual 100m competitors are obliged to also race in the 4x100m relay, barring injury. ASA has three other relay only runners as cover — Bradley Nkoana and Shaun Maswanganyi, both members of the team that won Olympic silver in Paris last year, and Abdurahman Karriem. 

But the relays coach also has the option of using other athletes, such as 200m sprinters Van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile, a member of the 4x100m team that won World Relays gold in China earlier this year, and Naeem Jack. 

READ MORE:

World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe dismisses call to suspend countries

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has dismissed a call by anti-doping activists to suspend nations which record too many positive cases in a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mokoka advises young runners not to overdo it ahead of Durban 10km

Veteran runner Stephen Mokoka says young and upcoming athletes must not race too often if they want to have long athletics careers.
Sport
5 days ago

Mofolo and Xaba break course records at Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban

Durban showed off in grand style to produce two course records in the men's and women's events at the Hollywoodbets 10km race on Saturday morning.
Sport
4 days ago

Kabelo Mulaudzi claims hat-trick in Absa Run Your City 10km race in Tshwane

South African road running star Kabelo Mulaudzi held on to beat Ethiopian challenger Aklilu Asfaw in a dramatic photo-finish in the Absa Run Your ...
Sport
1 week ago

Simbine leads sprinters race for form and fitness

Zakithi Nene battles hamstring injury
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering in hospital after road ... Soccer
  3. Fifa silence on sanction for Bafana over Mokoena bungle a mystery Soccer
  4. Bayanda Walaza named in SA world champs team despite question mark Sport
  5. ‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 Hyundai Alcazar
J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference