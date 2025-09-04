Anisimova stuns second seed Swiatek to make US Open last four

Amanda Anisimova flipped the script on Wednesday by ousting second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3 to reach her first US Open semifinal, exacting revenge for one of the most brutal defeats in Grand Slam history.

Less than two months after suffering a devastating 6-0 6-0 loss to the world number two in the Wimbledon final, the American eighth seed completed the turnaround in 96 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Playing here is so freaking special,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview. “I've been having the run of my life here. Today proved everything for me. I can do it.”

The 24-year-old's journey from tears in July to triumph on Wednesday epitomises the sport's capacity for redemption.

After watching back the painful Wimbledon footage on Tuesday night, Anisimova admitted she was “slow as hell” in that final but approached the rematch with renewed purpose.