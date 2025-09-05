Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final
Sabalenka recovers from a nervy start, battles back to beat Pegula in rematch of 2024 final
Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down to defeat four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 on Thursday and reach the US Open final, where she will take on holder Aryna Sabalenka for another shot at a maiden major crown.
Playing her first major semifinal since 2021, twice New York champion Japan's Osaka embraced the big occasion in the prime-time glare of Arthur Ashe Stadium after twice trading breaks with Anisimova in a tight opening set.
After a delayed line call by the automated system disrupted play, Osaka refocused and let out a big roar when Anisimova hit a shot into the net on set point in the tiebreak, but the 23rd seed struggled to carry the momentum forward in the next set.
The duo freely swapped breaks but dialled up the intensity with some ferocious hitting for 12 games in the next set before Wimbledon runner-up Anisimova pounced in the tiebreak to drag the match to a decider.
American eighth seed Anisimova surged ahead 4-1 thanks to a forehand winner and held her nerve from there to close out the victory and reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals.
Playing in the US Open final is a dream come true for Amanda Anisimova 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4ZmmLbSWYD— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025
World number one Sabalenka fought back to keep her title defence rolling by beating American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 in a pressure-packed semifinal.
The Belarusian recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 finale, drowning out the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and overwhelming the fourth seed with 43 winners and eight aces.
Pegula brought some of her best tennis to Flushing Meadows this year but after winning the first set she struggled to absorb the three-time major winner's power.
“I really played great tennis. I think I handled that pressure really well,” said Sabalenka.
“The whole match I just keep telling myself, into the next one, just one step at a time, don't worry about the past. Just try better in the next point.”
Pegula had just three unforced errors in the first set and got the upper hand after trading early breaks as Sabalenka sent a shot past the baseline on break point in the ninth game.
Aryna keeps her title defense ALIVE 👑— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025
Sabalenka prevails in a three-set showdown with Pegula to return to the US Open final! pic.twitter.com/jq8hepDUZ3
Sabalenka left the court before the second set and came back out of the tunnel with new resolve. She won the first three games, breaking the American with a forehand winner in the second, and upped her level across the board.
Sabalenka broke again in the opening game of the final set and showed her mettle as she fended off three break points in a marathon sixth.
Pegula had a bit more fight left in her, however, as she saved two match points before Sabalenka closed it out with a forehand winner and shouted at the top of her lungs in celebration.
The win gives Sabalenka another chance to secure her first major this season, after finishing runner-up at the Australian Open and French Open, and losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.
“If I'll be able to hold that trophy, it's going to mean a lot for me. I'll be just the happiest person on earth probably,” she told reporters.
Pegula also lost to Sabalenka in the Miami final earlier this year, we well as in the 2024 Cincinnati championship match, and now trails the Belarusian 2-8 in career head-to-head meetings.
“Strategically I played her much better than I have played her the last few times. I feel like going into the next match, I kind of know what I need to do. Obviously executing it is a different story,” she told reporters.
“It was too good from her today at some points.”
When Sabalenka meets American eighth seed Anisimova, she will bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014.
“I'll go out there on Saturday and I'll fight for every point like the last point of my life,” she said.
