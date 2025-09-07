Machine-like Sinner meets magician Alcaraz for US Open crown

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will on Sunday write the latest chapter of a sizzling rivalry that has ushered in a new era and shaped an unforgettable 2025 season when they clash in the US Open final for a third straight Grand Slam showdown.

The stakes could hardly be higher in the marquee meeting at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium with the world number one ranking on the line and a $5 million winner's cheque awaiting, but the real prize is bragging rights in a year that has been theirs.

Spaniard Alcaraz completed a great escape against Sinner in June by saving three match points to retain his French Open trophy, before the Italian world number one responded a month later to snatch his main rival's Wimbledon crown.

“He's someone who has pushed me to the limit,” said Sinner, who is aiming to become the first man to keep his crown in New York since Roger Federer won five titles from 2004-08.

“We've faced each other quite a lot now lately. It's great for the sport having rivalries and having hopefully great matches in front of us. And then we see.