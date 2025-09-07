Sabalenka crowned queen of Queens with back-to-back US Open titles

World number one Aryna Sabalenka retained her US Open crown with a battling 6-3 7-6(3) win over American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in the US Open women's final on Saturday, underlining her claim as the modern queen of the hard court.

The Belarusian has not missed a hard court major final since 2022. Her latest trophy brings her Grand Slam haul to four, as she became the first woman to win back-to-back US Opens since Serena Williams claimed three straight from 2012 to 2014.

The clash between two of tennis's hardest-hitting, biggest-serving women boiled down to unforced errors as Sabalenka kept them to 15 compared to 29 from the racket of her opponent.

“I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box,” said Sabalenka, who fell to her knees after clinching victory with an unreturnable serve and embraced her coaches in the stands in a scene of utter joy.

“I'm going to reach a lot more finals and I don't care where you are in the world, I want you in my box.”