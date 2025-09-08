Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods
Today in SA sport history: September 8
08 September 2025 - 04:30
1949 — Eric Sturgess and his American partner Louise Brough fight back from a set down to beat William Talbert and Margaret Osborne duPont 4-6 6-3 7-5 to win the mixed doubles crown at the US lawn tennis championships at Forest Hills in New York. The win gave Sturgess his third mixed doubles grand slam triumph of the year, after also winning at the French Championship and Wimbledon...
