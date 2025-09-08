Sport

Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi produces the goods

Today in SA sport history: September 8

08 September 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1949 — Eric Sturgess and his American partner Louise Brough fight back from a set down to beat William Talbert and Margaret Osborne duPont 4-6 6-3 7-5 to win the mixed doubles crown at the US lawn tennis championships at Forest Hills in New York. The win gave Sturgess his third mixed doubles grand slam triumph of the year, after also winning at the French Championship and Wimbledon...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Proteas head to Pakistan to start WTC title defence Cricket
  2. Bafana ‘closer to realising our dream’, now need result against Nigeria: Nkota Soccer
  3. Bafana striker Foster says pressure is on Nigeria ahead of crunch World Cup ... Soccer
  4. Erasmus, Kriel left frustrated after defeat against All Blacks in Eden Park Rugby
  5. Proteas suffer embarrassing — and record — defeat in third ODI Cricket

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
RAF debt drama: Lawyer owed R29m in client cases