‘Niggles or not’, Wayde van Niekerk wants to be part of SA 4x400m team
‘It’s been years waiting to be in good shape competing in the 200m. I’m in a good space and place’
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images
Veteran star Wayde van Niekerk, looking to win his first world championship silverware in eight years, is heading to the global showpiece in Tokyo carrying a confidence he last displayed before his debilitating knee injury in 2017.
Van Niekerk looked relaxed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg before flying to Japan on Monday morning, and spoke with much gusto about the 4x400m team’s chances, though he offered a more tempered outlook on his chances in the 200m.
Van Niekerk ran an impressive 20.07sec in Budapest last month — the sixth-fastest time of his career — but when asked his thoughts about his expectations for the championships, his first topic of conversation was the relay.
“I think as a team we have a big desire to get ourselves among the medals for the 4x4. That’s really been something I wanted to be a part of for a very long time,” said the 33-year-old owner of the 43.03sec 400m world record, who intends focusing on the 200m and 100m for the last few years of his career.
His interest in the 400m is purely for the relay.
Van Niekerk, the 400m world champion at Beijing 2008 and London 2017, has run only one 400m this year, but the 44.91 he posted in late July ranks him the third fastest South African behind Zakithi Nene, the quickest in the world this year with his 43.76 from May, and Lythe Pillay.
“I’m healthy, looking good, body’s been responding well,” added Van Niekerk, who was part of the 4x400m outfit that qualified for the Paris Olympics at the 2024 World Relays, but pulled out because of niggles and injuries since then.
In France he fell out of the 200m in the semifinals and withdrew from the relay because he was struggling with a back injury.
“I didn’t really want to use it as an excuse. It is very frustrating because you want to be in a position to represent the guys, but then also seeing the position we were in.
“I really felt a bit pressured because I didn’t want to hinder them because I knew the guys without me stood a chance of medalling.”
Gardeo Isaacs, Nene, Pillay and Antonie Nortje finished fifth in a 2min 58.12sec national record. Isaacs, Udeme Okon, Leendert Koekemoer and Nene won gold at this year’s World Relays in 2:57.50.
They will probably have to go even faster if they want to reach the podium in Tokyo.
Not so fast! Athletics SA says Bayanda Walaza must undergo fitness test
“This time around I’ve set my heart that, whether there’s niggles or not, I’m going to help the guys and see what happens.”
Van Niekerk spoke about the impact his health and injury issues had had.
“It’s been such a rollercoaster to be healthy these past few years and I think it has given me a bit of a knock when it comes to confidence and so on.”
His last performance had lifted his outlook.
“I’m using [that] as a reference for myself and that was a massive positive. It has put me in a position where I believe a bit more and I feel like I’m in a good position to perform and do well.”
However, he was taking a more measured approach to the 200m.
“It’s been years waiting to be in good shape competing in the 200m. I’m in a good space and place, obviously not close to medal contention quite yet.
'Wonder Woman' Jo-Ane du Plessis aims for world champs glory
“I have to be realistic, but at the same time I think we’re taking it step by step — heats, semifinals and try to use the competition to get some good times.”
American Noah Lyles holds the 200m world lead of 19.63 and another six men, including Botswana’s Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, have been quicker than the South African’s 19.84 personal best this season.
The way Van Niekerk ran the 20.07, even slowing up as he finished second behind Jamaican Brian Levell, suggested he is in sub-20 shape.
“I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work, but it’s all about the day.”
He said he needed to run his own race without worrying about what his rivals were doing.
“The race that I did, the gentleman from Jamaica went out quite hard and I held onto him. I think once I start putting the puzzle together and start running my own race and not having to use the guys around me for momentum, then who knows.
“Anything’s possible.”
