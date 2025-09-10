Sport

Bayanda Walaza withdrawn from SA team at world championships: ASA

10 September 2025 - 17:02
Bayanda Walaza in action at the USSA championships in Pretoria earlier this year.
Bayanda Walaza in action at the USSA championships in Pretoria earlier this year.
Image: Cecilia van Bers/Gallo Images

Young sprint star Bayanda Walaza has been withdrawn from the world championships in Tokyo, Athletics South Africa (ASA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Walaza, who had been scheduled to line up in the 100m heats on the opening day of the showpiece on Saturday, injured his hamstring in the final Diamond League meet in Zurich last month.

His agent subsequently said the 19-year-old — South Africa’s second-fastest sprinter behind Akani Simbine this year — would compete.

“Following a comprehensive medical evaluation, ASA has determined that Walaza’s hamstring injury … will prevent him from participating in the championships,” the federation said.

“The decision has been communicated to the athlete, his coach and his management. This decision was made in the best interest of the athlete and the integrity of the national team.”

ASA said Walaza, the recently crowned double World Student Games champion, would be replaced in the 100m by Retshidisitswe Mlenga, who this year became the 10th South African to break 10 seconds in the 100m.

