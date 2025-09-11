Soweto Marathon entries open as organisers hit back at trustees

“It is noted with concern that Ishe/David Sathikge [Sadiki] was expelled by Athletics South Africa [ASA] on July 1 2023 and he is not allowed to address any meeting relating to the Soweto Marathon in any capacity,” the organisers said.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Entries have opened for the 2025 edition of the Soweto Marathon to be held on November 30, the organisers said on Thursday.
“The Soweto Marathon NPC is carrying the race on behalf of the Soweto athletics clubs and has confirmed that all is on track with the race organising team, race office, partners and sponsors remaining committed as per the hugely successful 2024 Soweto Marathon — the country’s biggest one-day road race.”
The organisers' statement comes a day before a scheduled press conference by discredited trustees of the defunct Soweto Marathon Trust, a former vehicle that used to organise the race but whose remaining members are trying to claim ownership of the event while attempting to cancel it.
The invitation was issued by Ishe Sadiki, with Stan Itshegetseng listed as the spokesperson.
Soweto Marathon NPC head to court to silence 'cancel race' trustees
“It is noted with concern that Ishe/David Sathikge [Sadiki] was expelled by Athletics South Africa [ASA] on July 1 2023 and he is not allowed to address any meeting relating to the Soweto Marathon in any capacity,” the organisers said.
“Benjamin Khunou and Sathikge are also precluded from holding any administrative position in the sport of athletics, as expressed by the general council of ASA, who have unanimously resolved to expel them from the sport.
“Stan Itshegetseng has also been placed on indefinite suspension by the [Central Gauteng Athletics] board, pending a disciplinary hearing.”
Entries for the race were available on www.sowetomarathon.com with prices staying the same at R380 for the marathon, R300 for the half-marathon and R280 for the 10km.
Prize money for the marathon winners will remain at R250,000.
