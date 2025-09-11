Sport

Soweto Marathon entries open as organisers hit back at trustees

11 September 2025 - 14:42 By SPORT STAFF
Runners take part in the 2024 African Bank Soweto Marathon.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Entries have opened for the 2025 edition of the Soweto Marathon to be held on November 30, the organisers said on Thursday.

“The Soweto Marathon NPC is carrying the race on behalf of the Soweto athletics clubs and has confirmed that all is on track with the race organising team, race office, partners and sponsors remaining committed as per the hugely successful 2024 Soweto Marathon — the country’s biggest one-day road race.”

The organisers' statement comes a day before a scheduled press conference by discredited trustees of the defunct Soweto Marathon Trust, a former vehicle that used to organise the race but whose remaining members are trying to claim ownership of the event while attempting to cancel it.

The invitation was issued by Ishe Sadiki, with Stan Itshegetseng listed as the spokesperson.

