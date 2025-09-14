Sport

Akani Simbine, Gift Leotlela give South Africa two men in 100m final

14 September 2025 - 14:18 By DAVID ISAACSON reporting from Johannesburg
Akani Simbine finished third in his 100m semifinal at the world championships in Tokyo on Sunday, but his 9.96 was good enough to qualify for the final later on Sunday.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

South Africa has qualified two men for the 100m final at the world championships in Tokyo, with both Akani Simbine and Gift Leotlela earning their spots as time qualifiers in Sunday’s semifinals.

The final is scheduled for 3.20pm on Sunday. 

Just like it happened at the Olympics on the same track four years ago, Simbine had to wait to find out if he had won a spot in the final after finishing third in the first heat in 9.96.

Only the first two of the three heats advanced automatically, with the two fastest losers going through.

Leotlela, the fastest in Saturday’s heats with a 9.87 personal best, ended third in the final heat in 9.97.

Only eight of the 24 semifinals dipped under 10 seconds, though American Kenny Bednarek and Jamaicans Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville looked the favourite to reach the podium. 

Earlier, Zakithi Nene, the fastest man over 400m in the world this year with his 43.76 from May, won his heat in 44.34 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal.

But American Jacory Patterson, No 2 on the list, threw down the gauntlet by jogging over the final metres of his heat to clock the fastest time of the heats, 43.90.

Khaleb McRae, the second of three American qualifiers, was second quickest in the heats in 44.25.

Then came Nene, and behind him lurk other dangermen, like Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori (44.36) and Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica (44.38), who limped off the track.

Countryman Lythe Pillay delivered a solid performance to advance to the semifinals with a 44.73 season’s best, finishing second in his heat behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, fourth at last year’s Olympics.

But with the US getting four men into the next round and Botswana and Britain three, the South African 4x400m team will have their work cut out next weekend to make the relay podium.

Miranda Coetzee and Shirley Nekhubui failed to advance beyond the women’s 400m heats.

