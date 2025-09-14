Marioné Fourie, only recently back after breaking her right shoulder earlier this season, easily qualified for the 100m hurdles as she finished second in her heat at the world championships in Tokyo on Sunday.
The 23-year-old clocked 12.86sec behind Olympic champion Masai Russell of the US in 12.53.
The Tuks-based athletes tumbled at the finish in Hengelo in early June while setting a 12.60 season’s best, a fall that initially seemed innocuous.
It was only while trying to unlace her spikes a few minutes later that she felt the pain.
“I was out for I think maybe six to eight weeks, only started doing a little bit of training in the gym after four weeks,” said Fourie, adding she didn’t want to target a time.
“I know that I have trained hard enough for it, but if the time comes it will come,” said the owner of the 12.49 national record.
Marioné Fourie, Tshepo Tshite advance to world champs semifinals
Image: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
At the Olympics last year Fourie dropped out in the semifinal stage after running a 13.01.
Fourie will compete in the semifinals on Monday evening, with the final set for later that night.
Also on Sunday morning, Tshepo Tshite advanced beyond the 1,500m heats, finishing sixth in his heat in 3min 36.36sec.
The top six in each heat qualified automatically for the semifinals on Monday evening.
But countryman Ryan Mphahlele missed out, ending near the back of a slow heat in 3:44.22.
The evening schedule on Sunday will see several South Africans in action: Zakithi Nene (12.07pm) and Lythe Pillay (11.35am) in the men’s 400m heats; Brian Raats (11.40am) in the high jump qualifying round; Miranda Coetzee (12.33pm) and Shirley Nekhubui (12.57pm) in the women’s 400m heats; Akani Simbine (1.45pm) and Gift Leotlela (1.59pm) in the 100m semifinals; and Adriaan Wildschutt (2.30pm) in the 10,000m final.
The men’s 100m final is scheduled for 3.20pm.
