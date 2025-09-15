Sport

Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Wellington thriller

Today in SA sport history: September 15

15 September 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1923 — Brian Norton becomes the first South African to win a tennis grand slam title, lifting the men’s US National Championships doubles crown playing alongside American legend Bill Tilden, who also took the men’s singles and mixed doubles crown at the Germantown cricket club in Philadelphia. They beat Americans Dick Norris Williams, a former singles champion himself, and Watson Washburn 3-6 6-2 6-3 5-7 6-2. Tilden had beaten Norton in the singles semifinals in straight sets, but the South African had the satisfaction of beating Norris Williams in the quarterfinals...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA's mixed 4x400m team break African record, reach world champs final Sport
  2. Gift Leotlela sets pace for 100m, but did selection cost SA a relay medal? Sport
  3. Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker takes responsibility for MTN8 final defeat to ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns smash Magesi to claim top spot as Themba Zwane limps off the field Soccer
  5. Pirates scorers Moremi and Mabasa credit team effort, not personal glory Soccer

Latest Videos

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives | REUTERS
Israeli strike hits residential building in Gaza City | REUTERS