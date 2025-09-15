Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Wellington thriller
Today in SA sport history: September 15
15 September 2025 - 04:30
1923 — Brian Norton becomes the first South African to win a tennis grand slam title, lifting the men’s US National Championships doubles crown playing alongside American legend Bill Tilden, who also took the men’s singles and mixed doubles crown at the Germantown cricket club in Philadelphia. They beat Americans Dick Norris Williams, a former singles champion himself, and Watson Washburn 3-6 6-2 6-3 5-7 6-2. Tilden had beaten Norton in the singles semifinals in straight sets, but the South African had the satisfaction of beating Norris Williams in the quarterfinals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.