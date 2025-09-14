Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan predicted that Terence “Bud” Crawford would be crowned the new, undisputed super-middleweight world champion and that was how it turned out after the American beat Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on Sunday.
Crawford, 37, ended Álvarez’s reign as WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion via a unanimous points decision after 12 closely-contested rounds in their historic fight in front of 70,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Crawford, who jumped three weight classes to fight Mexican Álvarez, is the first male boxer in history to capture the undisputed championship in two and three divisions, and the first to achieve that status as both a light welterweight and welterweight.
The scores were 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Crawford, a former lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight world champion from Nebraska, remains undefeated after 42 fights with 32 knockouts.
‘I knew Crawford would win this fight’: Nathan on US fighter’s super-bout win
Mexican had status, pride and hopes of a nation on the line, but came up against a generational great in the American
Image: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images-Reuters
Fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend, 35-year-old Álvarez lost for only the third time in his 68th bout. He has held multiple world championships in four weight classes, from junior middleweight to light-heavyweight, including unified titles in three of those weight classes.
In 2021, Álvarez became the first boxer in history to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion, and then went on to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion in May 2025.
He had his status, pride and the hopes of a nation on the line, but came up against a generational great in Crawford.
“I knew Crawford would win this fight — that is why I predicted victory on his side on Tuesday. I thought Crawford’s ring IQ and generalship would be too much [for Álvarez], and that kind of played out; speed as well,” Nathan said.
“He made Álvarez look one-dimensional, even though we always knew Álvarez is a one-pace fighter, and he never upped the tempo. When he tried, he just got peppered and outscored. I thought the decision was fair — the faster and smarter guy won.”
During the post-fight interview with respected boxing commentator Max Kellerman, Crawford said: “I’m not here by coincidence. ‘Canelo’ is a great champion.
“I have to take my hat off to him; he’s a strong competitor and I have nothing but respect for him. He fought like a champion.”
Asked if he would fight again, Crawford said: “I don’t know, I’ve got to sit down with my team and we’re going to talk about it.
“I just want to say thank you to all of the supporters, thank you to all the haters, I appreciate every one of you. You made this a great event.”
SowetanLIVE
