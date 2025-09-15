Sport

Mosiako seeks advice from Mokoka before Cape Town Marathon

‘We will run the same race and the same splits. I trust him a lot to be next to him in races’

15 September 2025 - 18:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Thabang Mosiako crosses the finishing line at the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race at the Wanderers.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As he gears up for the Cape Town Marathon next month, South African half-marathon champion Thabang Mosiako says he will seek advice from veteran and former champion Stephen Mokoka on how to run the race.

Mosiako won the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race at Wanderers on Saturday in a time of 29:45, followed by Bennett Baloyi in 30:00 and Mokoka in 30:04 over a hilly course.

He said he was happy with how his preparations were going for the Cape Town Marathon, but he will still need advice from Mokoka, who was also using the Joburg race to prepare for the Cape run.

Mokoka has won the Cape Town Marathon three times and will be seeking his fourth title next month.

“Stephen is my mentor, I always call or text if I need something or if I need some clarity based on my marathon training, and he always has a face-to-face chat [with me],” Mosiako said.

“I really trust him a lot. I remember we started this thing in 2023 at the World Half-marathon Championship [in Riga, Latvia]. I ran with him and at some point he told me I would be late, [so] ‘just go and follow those guys up until you get to the finish’.

“Even in Cape Town, it is going to be the same. We will run the same race and the same splits. I trust him a lot to be next to him in races.”

Mosiako said he used Saturday’s race to test his speed and was satisfied with his performance.

“Yeah, I am so super-excited to have won this race in Johannesburg. It was a huge performance for me because I had never won a Hollywoodbets 10km or even any of the Absa races.

“I can see now the doors are opening and the speed is there, long runs are there, deal work is there and I am ready for the Cape Town Marathon.

“What is refreshing is I train alone and I listen to my body every time. When my body says you are down, I take it easy.” 

In the women’s Hollywoodbets race, Kenyan Fridah Ndinda made it two out of two wins in the series as she finished in 35:18, ahead of Gerda Steyn (35:52) and rising star Karabo Mailula (36:12).

SowetanLIVE

