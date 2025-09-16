Kipyegon destroys field for fourth 1500m world gold, Tinch takes hurdles

Kenya's peerless Faith Kipyegon underlined her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time when she convincingly claimed a fourth 1,500m world title on Tuesday to go with her three Olympic golds and world record in the event.

Kipyegon delivered a gun-to-tape run that destroyed the field as she came home clear in 3 minutes 52.15 seconds.

Fellow Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi ran a personal best 3:54.92 for silver while Jessica Hull won Australia’s first medal in the event when she just held on for bronze in 3:55.16.

Kipyegon now matches Hicham El Guerrouj (1997-2003) by claiming four world 1,500m golds and she will also go for a second world 5,000m title later this week.

“Being able to defend my title and to win a fourth gold feels really special,” Kipyegon said.

“After setting the world record in Eugene [in July], I said to myself, 'I have to go to Tokyo and defend my title.' I knew I could run it under control.