Portugal’s Nader claims shock world 1500m gold, Furlani takes long jump
Kenya’s Cherotich wins women’s 3,000m steeplechase, American Moon vaults to history
Portugal's Isaac Nader was a shock winner of the world 1,500m title when he thrillingly out-dipped Briton Jake Wightman on the line after defending champion and race favourite Josh Kerr suffered an injury mid-race on Wednesday.
Wightman, who has suffered terribly from injuries after winning the title in 2022, looked set for victory in a charge for the line but the race proved a metre too long for him as Nader snatched it by two hundredths of a second in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds.
Wightman took silver in 3:34.12 - Britain's first medal of the championships - with Kenya’s 21-year-old Reynold Cheruiyot edging compatriot and namesake Timothy for bronze in 3:34.25.
With the last two Olympic champions Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cole Hocker absent – the Norwegian going out in the heats and the American disqualified after his semi-final - it looked an open race, but with Kerr the strong favourite.
Foi assim que Isaac Nader conquistou o título mundial dos 1500 metros. @EurosportTV_Por ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uaUbdRVdFE— Tiago Teixeira (@TTduty) September 17, 2025
Once he dropped back midway through, however, it was anyone's. Wightman was the one to take it on in the final lap and, as the chasers closed on him 50m out, the Briton seemed to find a second wind to hold them off.
Nader, however, floated wide and kept driving, timing his lunge for the line perfectly for the biggest night of his life after a previous European Indoor Championships bronze.
"It’s amazing," he said. "For me it’s beautiful. I’m so proud."
Wightman, whose father Geoff was the stadium announcer on a memorably emotional night when he won the title in Eugene, said: "This silver is a gold for me and I am so relieved.
"I still had something in me. I knew I was gong to run to try and win today and whatever happened I would be happy."
Kerr missed out agonisingly to Hocker in Paris but appeared to pull a muscle mid-race here and jogged in half-a-minute adrift, before hauling his teammate off the ground after Wightman had crashed to the track on the line.
CAMPIONE DEL MONDO— Tintintin (@t1nt1nt1) September 17, 2025
CAMPIONE DEL MONDO
MATTIA FURLANI È CAMPIONE DEL MONDOOOOOOOOOO#tokyo2025pic.twitter.com/J1sgnKlOlb
Italy’s Mattia Furlani underlined his status as the coming man in long jump when he won the world title with a personal best leap of 8.39m, as big favourite Miltiadis Tentoglou failed to make it to the second round of jumps.
The 20-year-old Furlani, the world indoor champion, became the youngest and first Italian winner of the title after speeding down the runway and soaring into the humid Tokyo night on his fifth attempt.
Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, world champion six years ago and bronze medallist in 2023, took silver with 8.34, ahead of China’s Shi Yuhao (8.33).
"This is a most special evening. I worked so hard and put so much determination into getting a medal," Furlani said.
"At the beginning I had a small problem with my run-up, but as usual I tried to stay calm and save the best for last. Now I am here with this gold medal. This is a perfect year for me."
Faith Cherotich with such a powerful finish to beat Winfred Yavi pic.twitter.com/ElcIoXAhPf— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) September 17, 2025
Kenya's Faith Cherotich overhauled reigning champion Winfred Yavi on the last lap to win women's 3,000m steeplechase gold.
The talented 21-year-old nailed a hurdle that Bahrain's Yavi stumbled over on the final run down the back straight, and soared over the last water jump to finish in eight minutes 51.59 seconds, the fastest ever time at a world championships.
Kenyan-born Olympic champion Yavi took silver in 8:56.46, while bronze went to Ethiopia's Sembo Almayew in a personal best time of 8:58.86.
Uganda's Peruth Chemutai, who won Olympic gold at the National Stadium in 2021 and silver in Paris, failed to finish after a fall at a hurdle towards the end of the race.
American Katie Moon leapt to the pole vault gold medal in a thrilling final to become the first woman to win a third consecutive world title in the event.
Moon, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the same National Stadium venue in 2021, edged out compatriot Sandi Morris with a final successful leap at a season's best 4.90m.
Rio silver medallist Morris placed second on 4.85m, while Slovenia's Tina Sutej took bronze at 4.80m.