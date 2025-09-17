Portugal’s Nader claims shock world 1500m gold, Furlani takes long jump

Portugal's Isaac Nader was a shock winner of the world 1,500m title when he thrillingly out-dipped Briton Jake Wightman on the line after defending champion and race favourite Josh Kerr suffered an injury mid-race on Wednesday.

Wightman, who has suffered terribly from injuries after winning the title in 2022, looked set for victory in a charge for the line but the race proved a metre too long for him as Nader snatched it by two hundredths of a second in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds.

Wightman took silver in 3:34.12 - Britain's first medal of the championships - with Kenya’s 21-year-old Reynold Cheruiyot edging compatriot and namesake Timothy for bronze in 3:34.25.

With the last two Olympic champions Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cole Hocker absent – the Norwegian going out in the heats and the American disqualified after his semi-final - it looked an open race, but with Kerr the strong favourite.