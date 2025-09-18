Blast from the past: Heyns adds to her Olympic medal haul in Sydney
Today in SA sport history: September 18
18 September 2025 - 04:25
1965 — The Springboks suffer what is then their biggest margin of defeat as they lose the fourth and Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland by 3-20. Lock Tiny Naude landed a lone penalty for the visitors, who leaked five tries on the day. The 17-point margin eclipsed the 15-point deficit they’d suffered against Australia in Durban in 1933...
