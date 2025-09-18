McLaughlin-Levrone runs fastest 400m for 40 years for Tokyo gold

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the fastest women's 400m in 40 years to claim World Championships gold in 47.78 seconds in Tokyo on Thursday and complete her transition from the one-lap hurdles in emphatic style.

The American stormed through the Tokyo rain and held off Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino in a sprint to the line to add a first global gold in the flat 400m to the two Olympic and one world titles she won over the hurdles.

Only Marita Koch has run faster in the event, the East German setting the world record time of 47.60 in 1985 under the shadow of the Cold War nation's systematic doping programme.

“It's amazing, it's an honour,” said McLaughlin-Levrone. “I knew there were a lot of people doubting me with making the switch from 400m hurdles to the flat 400m, but ultimately I knew I had it in me. It was just a matter of time.

“We will need to talk about the schedule for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Maybe I could do both 400m and 400m hurdles?”