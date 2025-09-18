McLaughlin-Levrone runs fastest 400m for 40 years for Tokyo gold
Perez Hernandez caps great year with triple jump title, back to the future as Walcott wins javelin gold
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the fastest women's 400m in 40 years to claim World Championships gold in 47.78 seconds in Tokyo on Thursday and complete her transition from the one-lap hurdles in emphatic style.
The American stormed through the Tokyo rain and held off Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino in a sprint to the line to add a first global gold in the flat 400m to the two Olympic and one world titles she won over the hurdles.
Only Marita Koch has run faster in the event, the East German setting the world record time of 47.60 in 1985 under the shadow of the Cold War nation's systematic doping programme.
“It's amazing, it's an honour,” said McLaughlin-Levrone. “I knew there were a lot of people doubting me with making the switch from 400m hurdles to the flat 400m, but ultimately I knew I had it in me. It was just a matter of time.
“We will need to talk about the schedule for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Maybe I could do both 400m and 400m hurdles?”
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 🤯🤯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 18, 2025
The American runs the fastest Women's 400m time in 4️⃣0️⃣ years to claim 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 in Tokyo 🥇🔥#HereForHer | #WCHTokyo25 pic.twitter.com/H9oP0Ag2MY
Paulino, who was defending the title she won two years ago, will take a silver medal back to the Dominican Republic after finishing second in 47.98 and becoming the third fastest woman of all time.
Bahrain's Nigerian-born former world champion Salwa Eid Naser, who served a two-year ban for a doping infraction from 2021-23, took bronze in 48.19.
Poland's Natalia Bukowiecka, the Olympic bronze medallist last year, finished fourth in 49.27, and Britain's Amber Anning was fifth in 49.36.
The American got away well and appeared to be clear of the field coming around the final bend but Paulino, running in the outside lane, looked like she might catch the leader as they raced towards the line.
Hot favourite Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba took a dominant victory in the women’s triple jump while Yulimar Rojas, winner of the last four world titles, claimed a remarkable bronze in her first competition for two years.
The American got away well and appeared to be clear of the field coming around the final bend but Paulino, running in the outside lane, looked like she might catch the leader as they raced towards the line.
Hot favourite Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba took a dominant victory in the women’s triple jump while Yulimar Rojas, winner of the last four world titles, claimed a remarkable bronze in her first competition for two years.
Perez Hernandez has been the form jumper all season and laid down a marker with a 14.85 first effort — only her own 14.93 in March was longer by anyone this year. She improved to 14.90 in the third round and 14.94 in the fourth, which she matched in the sixth to complete a remarkable series.
Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott clinched his first global title since he claimed Olympic gold as a teenager in 2012 when he won the men's javelin final with a throw of 88.16m.
The 32-year-old dominated the competition in a blustery breeze at the National Stadium, producing the two longest throws of the evening to secure a first world championship medal to add to his 2012 gold and the bronze he won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
In a good night for the Caribbean, Grenada's Anderson Peters finished second with a throw of 87.38m to add a silver medal to the golds he won at the 2019 and 2022 world championships.
Bronze went to Curtis Thompson, who sent his opening throw 86.67m to win a first world championship medal for the US in the event since Breaux Greer in 2007.
There was no fairy-tale return to the site of his 2021 Olympic triumph for India's defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who got nowhere near the 90.23m he threw earlier this season as he struggled to a best attempt of 84.03m and finished eighth.
Reuters