Sport

All riders at Rwanda world cycling contest to have GPS trackers

19 September 2025 - 13:20 By Martyn Herman
Flowers and a Swiss flag in tribute to Muriel Furrer, who died after sustaining injuries in a crash during the junior women's road race at the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland, on September 27 2024
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

All riders at this year's cycling Road World Championships will have GPS trackers fitted to their bikes to improve safety, world governing body the UCI said on Friday.

Tragedy struck last year's championships in Switzerland when Swiss teenager Muriel Furrer died after a crash in the junior women's road race near Zurich. According to media reports, Furrer lay alone at the side of a road for 90 minutes before being discovered and later died as a result of a head injury.

The UCI said the SafeR tracking technology was tested during three stages at the Tour de Romandie Feminin in Switzerland in August and will be used in Rwanda.

All riders, including in the junior and under-23 categories up to the elite racers, will have a tracking device fitted under the saddle of their bikes to allow real-time monitoring of their locations.

In the event of a crash or sudden change in speed, the device will allow for "immediate identification of any unusual situations, such as a rider suddenly stopping on the course", said the UCI.

