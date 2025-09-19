All riders at this year's cycling Road World Championships will have GPS trackers fitted to their bikes to improve safety, world governing body the UCI said on Friday.
Tragedy struck last year's championships in Switzerland when Swiss teenager Muriel Furrer died after a crash in the junior women's road race near Zurich. According to media reports, Furrer lay alone at the side of a road for 90 minutes before being discovered and later died as a result of a head injury.
The UCI said the SafeR tracking technology was tested during three stages at the Tour de Romandie Feminin in Switzerland in August and will be used in Rwanda.
All riders, including in the junior and under-23 categories up to the elite racers, will have a tracking device fitted under the saddle of their bikes to allow real-time monitoring of their locations.
In the event of a crash or sudden change in speed, the device will allow for "immediate identification of any unusual situations, such as a rider suddenly stopping on the course", said the UCI.
All riders at Rwanda world cycling contest to have GPS trackers
Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
All riders at this year's cycling Road World Championships will have GPS trackers fitted to their bikes to improve safety, world governing body the UCI said on Friday.
Tragedy struck last year's championships in Switzerland when Swiss teenager Muriel Furrer died after a crash in the junior women's road race near Zurich. According to media reports, Furrer lay alone at the side of a road for 90 minutes before being discovered and later died as a result of a head injury.
The UCI said the SafeR tracking technology was tested during three stages at the Tour de Romandie Feminin in Switzerland in August and will be used in Rwanda.
All riders, including in the junior and under-23 categories up to the elite racers, will have a tracking device fitted under the saddle of their bikes to allow real-time monitoring of their locations.
In the event of a crash or sudden change in speed, the device will allow for "immediate identification of any unusual situations, such as a rider suddenly stopping on the course", said the UCI.
Pogacar eyes gold in Rwanda hills in first African world championships
"The UCI, together with SafeR and in close collaboration with all stakeholders of professional road cycling, is constantly working to improve the safety of riders," said UCI president David Lappartient.
"The introduction of a GPS safety tracking system for riders is important and necessary progress in this regard.
"Thanks to the system, any incident or accident that might have gone unnoticed can be quickly identified and it will be possible to assist the person concerned as quickly as possible by mobilising those on the ground and the emergency services."
The Road World Championships begins this weekend in Kigali, the first time Africa has staged the event.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Thomas comes full circle as former Tour winner retires on home streets
Predator and puppeteer: Pogacar turns the Tour into his stage
A breath of fresh air: how Kigali’s car-free Sundays keep people moving
Racing towards African access
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos