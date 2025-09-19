Cafu shows he wants to box clever with money as he buys mom R2.2m house

In a sport where many athletes are known to end up with virtually nothing at the end of their careers despite earning big purses in their prime, Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu seems a rare breed.
Boxers are among the most visible professional athletes who can make a lot of money but end up losing it.
Cafu, a former WBO junior-bantamweight world champ, has broken that mould by buying his mother a R2.2m house in Amalinda in East London. This is in contrast to some of his peers who are known to splash their cash on flashy cars, expensive designer clothes and jewellery.
Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, earned a seven-figure purse from his unification bout with WBC and The Ring champion Jose Rodriguez in the US on July 19.
“My goal was to take my mom out of the hood. I intended to buy her a house in Sandton, but I had to consider that her life is back home. Ultimately, it was about what she wanted,” he said.
The 27-year-old father of two girls added: “It is crucial for us — not only boxers but black people — to have financial advisers because we don’t know the value of money.
“My promoter [Larry Wainstein] will hook me up with a financial adviser and a tax consultant as soon as I return to Johannesburg to make sure I am on the right path.”
By his own admission, Cafu sometimes overspends.
“I’ve got to make sure I box for my legacy so I am secured if I no longer want to box. I am renting a two-bedroom flat in Johannesburg but I want to buy my own house and that is the pressure I am now putting on myself. That’s why I want to be a world champion again.”
Cafu may have been inspired to spend his earnings wisely by the example of newly crowned super middleweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, who, according to a report by Sports Illustrated owns more than 40 houses, six apartment complexes and several shopfronts in the US state of Nebraska.
