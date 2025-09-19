Lyles wins fourth successive 200m gold, Jefferson-Wooden lands sprint double
Frustrated Bednarek gets silver again, brilliant Bol retains 400m hurdles title in style
Noah Lyles scorched to a fourth successive world 200m gold on Friday as he delivered his trademark drive to the line to triumph in 19.52 seconds, pipping compatriot and perennial bridesmaid Kenny Bednarek, who took silver in 19.58.
Lyles, third in his defence of the 100m title on Sunday, held four fingers in the air after crossing the line as he now matches Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, who won four in a row from 2009-15.
As Lyles celebrated, Bednarek, who finished a painful fourth in the 100m, looked distraught as he now has two world and two Olympic silvers in the event.
Bryan Levell took bronze in a personal best 19.64, edging Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, to win Jamaica’s first medal in the event since Bolt's sprint double in 2015.
Lyles had a belated start to the season as he struggled with injury and said he was trying to cram in races to get sharp for Tokyo.
Noah Lyles 🇺🇸 wins GOLD in the men's 200m at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships in 19.52s!🥇— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) September 19, 2025
🥈 Kenny Bednarek 🇺🇸 19.58
🥉 Bryan Levell 🇯🇲 19.64
4. Letsile Tebogo 🇧🇼 19.65pic.twitter.com/5jPhJhUjZp
He was not quite there for the 100, where he was beaten by Jamaican duo Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, but showed with his season-leading 19.51 in Thursday's 200m semis that he was approaching his best.
Always the showman, Lyles arrived on Friday sporting a new look, with his shaggy hair bleached and bouncing. When his name was announced on the start line he let out a guttural roar to the sky.
Once down to business he and Bednarek knew the dance off by heart, not that the latter will be happy with his role.
Bednarek ran a powerful bend and was leading with 50, 40, 30, 20 and 10m to go, only for Lyles to sweep past him yet again for gold.
“I wanted it pretty bad,” said Lyles, who won bronze in the same stadium in the no-fans 2021 Olympics.
IF YOU WANNA SEE SOME INSANITY TODAY COME WATCH MELISSA JEFFERSON-WOODEN GET GOLD IN THE 200M 😩🔥— Katelyn Hutchison ✨ (@kxnaomi) September 19, 2025
SHE’S GOT TWO GOLD MEDALS NOW AND IS THE FIRST 🇺🇸 WOMAN TO SWEEP THE 100/200 AT WORLDS 😤
pic.twitter.com/I6aYVCy3nU
“One, because I didn't win the 100, then two, I wanted to rewrite a memory here in Tokyo which just wasn't as good as it could be, and it wasn't because of the colour of the metal, it was more because of the state of my mindset, not having the crowd.
“It's just such a blessing to have everybody come out here and you can just feel the energy. It's everything you could ever want from a crowd.
“Being patient was the most important thing tonight. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done.
“This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever. Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay and I can't wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200m titles.”
As Lyles enjoyed a leisurely lap of honour alongside fellow American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden after her 200m win, Bednarek trudged off to face “that question” from waiting journalists.
"I most likely wouldn't be here with a GOLD medal."— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) September 19, 2025
- Femke Bol 🇳🇱 when asked if she'd have loved to race Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 🇺🇸 in the 400mH at the World Championships!pic.twitter.com/IF4rXW7jVG
“I don't like being second. I've been second for what, five years, six years now?, he said.
Jefferson-Wooden became the fourth woman to complete the sprint double at the world championships with victory in the 200m in 21.68 seconds.
The 24-year-old American ran the fastest time of the year to cap a dominant season with another gold medal to add to the one she won in the 100m on Sunday.
“I came out here and I did exactly what I set out to do,” she said.
“Not a lot of women double any more, so for me to come here, do the double and win gold medals just says a lot. I'm now looking forward to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. I definitely put a target on my back.”
Britain's Amy Hunt was a distant second to earn her first individual global medal with silver in 22.14, while bronze went to double defending champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica in 22.18.
Olympic champion Gaby Thomas missed the championships due to an Achilles injury and Julien Alfred, silver medallist in Paris last year, withdrew with a hamstring tear after the 100m.
Jefferson-Wooden will be in no mood to entertain any asterisks though after scooping her first two global titles in a magnificent week at the National Stadium.
She matched Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2015) and Germans Silke Gladisch (1987) and Katrin Krabbe (1991) by winning both sprints at the same world championships and is still hungry for more success in Tokyo.
Femke Bol put the seal on a fantastic season by retaining her world 400m hurdles title in emphatic style on Friday as the Dutchwoman stormed home in a world-leading 51.54 seconds.
Jasmine Jones of the US finished like a train to take silver in a personal best of 52.08, while Emma Zapletalova got a surprise bronze in a Slovakia national record of 53.00.
Bol won eight races in a row through the season and started her Tokyo trip by anchoring the Netherlands to silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.
In the absence of Olympic champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the 400 flat on Thursday, Bol was red-hot favourite on Friday and duly delivered.
