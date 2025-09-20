Sport

Alcaraz dazzles in doubles as Team Europe take 3-1 lead in Laver Cup

20 September 2025 - 10:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Team Europe player Jakub Mensik celebrates match point with Carlos Alcaraz against Team World Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen during match four of the Laver Cup at Chase Center.
Team Europe player Jakub Mensik celebrates match point with Carlos Alcaraz against Team World Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen during match four of the Laver Cup at Chase Center.
Image: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Defending champions Team Europe stormed out of the gates on the opening day of the Laver Cup in San Francisco on Friday, winning three of four matches to take a handy lead over Team World with Carlos Alcaraz sparkling in doubles action.

Alcaraz, who reclaimed the world number one singles ranking with his US Open triumph this month, partnered with Jakub Mensik and guided Team Europe to a 7-6(7) 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen in the final match of the day.

Competing in his first tournament since capturing his sixth Grand Slam title, Alcaraz produced moments of magic from the net and the baseline while Mensik brought the power as they grabbed a decisive break in the 10th game of the second set to prevail.

The three-day Laver Cup, viewed as tennis' answer to golf's Ryder Cup, offers fans a rare opportunity to see the sport's top players team up, with the first side to reach 13 points from a total of 24 available declared champions.

Sublime Alcaraz outshines Sinner to claim second US Open title

Spaniard takes Grand Slam tally to six titles, Sinner’s hardcourt major match winning run ends at 27.
Sport
1 week ago

As in previous editions, match victories on the opening day are worth a point each, with two points awarded for wins on the second day and the stakes getting higher with three points each on the final day of action on Sunday.

Norwegian Casper Ruud landed the first punch for Team Europe at the Chase Center with a 6-4 7-6(4) win over Team World's Reilly Opelka, before Mensik earned the next point for the holders by beating Michelsen 6-1 7-6(3) 10-8.

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca pulled a point back for Team World as he fought from a break down to claim a 6-4 6-3 win over Flavio Cobolli and ensured that five-time champions Team Europe would not complete a clean sweep.

MORE:

Machine-like Sinner meets magician Alcaraz for US Open crown

‘It’s great for the sport having rivalries and having hopefully great matches in front of us.’
Sport
1 week ago

Sabalenka crowned queen of Queens with back-to-back US Open titles

Belarusian top seed underlines claim as modern hardcourt queen, takes Grand Slam haul to four.
Sport
1 week ago

It's the Alcaraz-Sinner trilogy at the Big Apple

Carlos Alcaraz took down 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6(4) 6-2 with clinical precision on Friday to reach the US Open final, prevailing ...
Sport
1 week ago

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final

Sabalenka recovers from a nervy start, battles back to beat Pegula in rematch of 2024 final.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe Soccer
  2. Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter Soccer
  3. Inside the licence drama behind Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs exit Soccer
  4. Likely Bafana are ‘off the hook’ on Mokoena saga Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi Soccer

Latest Videos

Behind-The-Scene at DStv Delicious Festival Powered by LottoStar, the eve ...
JazzWRLD & Thukutela The Most Wanted Duo Hijacking 2025’s Charts With Debut ...