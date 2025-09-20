Kenya's Wanyonyi adds world 800m title to Olympic gold

Wanyonyi's time was fractionally outside his season's best and Sedjati and Arop now slot in as the second and third fastest of the year.

"Everything happened in the way I planned, except the gold medal, but I'm very happy and satisfied with this silver," Sedjati said.

"I was very worried about my father. I had him on the phone yesterday and he told me that he was so stressed and that stressed me. But now I can tell him that everything is OK."

Arop, 27 on Saturday, said: "I came up with some hardware on my birthday. I am happy to race again and feel 100%. It's been a challenging last couple of months, but I got to where I needed to be.

"We went out so fast on the first lap I knew it would be a battle in the last 100m. I tried to hold on as hard as I could.

"Four medals in the last four major global championships is the kind of consistency we strive for."

Ireland's Cian McPhillips was an impressive fourth in an national record of 1:42.15 - the fifth-fastest of the year.

Briton Max Burgin's personal best of 1:42.29 was good enough only for sixth, while Navasky Anderson ran a Jamaican national record 1:42.76 for seventh.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Chebet outsprinted fellow Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in a stunning finish to win the women's 5,000 metres world title on Saturday, completing a 5,000-10,000 double in Tokyo to match her Olympic haul last year.

The world record holder's victory in 14 minutes 54.36 seconds completed her set of global distance titles and denied 1,500m champion Kipyegon a double of her own in Tokyo.

Given Chebet's devastating kick, Kipyegon might feel she made her break to the front on the last lap a bit early and she had to settle for silver in 14:55.07.

Bronze went to Nadia Battocletti in 14:55.42 to complete a sensational championships for the Italian, who won silver in the 10,000m behind Chebet.

"Running with the likes of Faith and Nadia you just have to believe in yourself. Today was not an easy race," said Chebet.

"I came here without pressure and I knew I should not stress myself. If you lose or win, you need to believe in yourself and in being able to come back stronger.

"Going home with two gold medals makes me really happy. I've had an amazing season."