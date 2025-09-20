Kenya's Wanyonyi adds world 800m title to Olympic gold
Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered a superb, high-speed, gun-to-tape victory - just - to win the world 800 metres gold in a championship record on Saturday in a glorious follow-up to his Olympic title last year.
The 21-year-old has been the form man in the event all season and, though he says he does not like front running, he did just that from the start.
Wanyonyi began to tire on the final straight but had just enough left in the legs to hold off Algeria's Djamel Sedjati in a time of one minute 41.86 seconds.
Sedjati took silver in 1:41.90, an upgrade from bronze at the Paris Games, as Marco Arop, Canada’s defending champion and silver medallist at the Olympics, battled through strongly for bronze in 1:41.95.
"I didn't take this race for granted. I really wanted to have a good race, a fast one, and it was," Wanyonyi said.
"I ran a really fast first lap and it was a hard finish as well. That's why I had a surprised face after the finish.
"Now I need to defend this title. I want to be a double world champion. Maybe I will start to think about the world record too. It may not happen now, but I also want to win (Olympic) gold in Los Angeles in 2028. That's the biggest goal."
Wanyonyi's time was fractionally outside his season's best and Sedjati and Arop now slot in as the second and third fastest of the year.
"Everything happened in the way I planned, except the gold medal, but I'm very happy and satisfied with this silver," Sedjati said.
"I was very worried about my father. I had him on the phone yesterday and he told me that he was so stressed and that stressed me. But now I can tell him that everything is OK."
Arop, 27 on Saturday, said: "I came up with some hardware on my birthday. I am happy to race again and feel 100%. It's been a challenging last couple of months, but I got to where I needed to be.
"We went out so fast on the first lap I knew it would be a battle in the last 100m. I tried to hold on as hard as I could.
"Four medals in the last four major global championships is the kind of consistency we strive for."
Ireland's Cian McPhillips was an impressive fourth in an national record of 1:42.15 - the fifth-fastest of the year.
Briton Max Burgin's personal best of 1:42.29 was good enough only for sixth, while Navasky Anderson ran a Jamaican national record 1:42.76 for seventh.
Meanwhile, Beatrice Chebet outsprinted fellow Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in a stunning finish to win the women's 5,000 metres world title on Saturday, completing a 5,000-10,000 double in Tokyo to match her Olympic haul last year.
The world record holder's victory in 14 minutes 54.36 seconds completed her set of global distance titles and denied 1,500m champion Kipyegon a double of her own in Tokyo.
Given Chebet's devastating kick, Kipyegon might feel she made her break to the front on the last lap a bit early and she had to settle for silver in 14:55.07.
Bronze went to Nadia Battocletti in 14:55.42 to complete a sensational championships for the Italian, who won silver in the 10,000m behind Chebet.
"Running with the likes of Faith and Nadia you just have to believe in yourself. Today was not an easy race," said Chebet.
"I came here without pressure and I knew I should not stress myself. If you lose or win, you need to believe in yourself and in being able to come back stronger.
"Going home with two gold medals makes me really happy. I've had an amazing season."
American Shelby Houlihan overhauled former world record holder Gudaf Tsegay to finish fourth in 14:57.42 and leave distance-running powerhouse Ethiopia without a title in Tokyo.
Also, the United States and Kenya will run a head-to-head race for an additional place in the men's world 4x400m final on Sunday morning - the day of the final - after both were judged to have been impeded as they failed to qualify from Saturday's heats.
The same lineups for both teams will run at 10.40 a.m. local time and whoever wins, whatever their time, will become the ninth finalist later on Sunday.
After a chaotic night of relay action, South Africa will also be given a second chance in the men's 4x100. The same four men will run alone at 10.33 a.m. local time and if they run 38.34 seconds or better (France's time as the eighth-placed team) they will be entered as the ninth team in the final.
The relays always offer fast and furious action but with, unusually, all four sets of heats being held on the same night, it was unrelenting.