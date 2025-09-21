In the first fifteen minutes of the match, the South African’s took the game to Barbados a lot more and continued suffocating the middle of the court which made it difficult for Barbados to stretch SA and play.
Baby Proteas off to a brilliant start at Netball World Youth Cup
Image: World Netball
The Spar Baby Proteas kick-started their 2025 Netball World Youth Cup campaign with an emphatic 102-27 win against Barbados in Gibraltar on Saturday.
South Africa’s brilliant display against the islanders, who they have faced and beaten twice, sent a strong signal to their competitors that they mean serious business going forward.
Barbados is playing their sixth Netball World Youth Cup while SA is competing in the global showpiece for the seventh time.
The South African U21 national team came into the match as firm favourites based on the history between the two nations, however it was Barbados who got off the mark first, taking the lead from the centre pass.
SA was very quick to respond and took charge of the opening quarter. The attacking duo of Prinsloo and Smith worked wonders with SA taking the first quarter 25—7.
Baby Proteas coach Precious Mthembu kept the same team coming into the second quarter and they continued where they left off.
In the first fifteen minutes of the match, the South African’s took the game to Barbados a lot more and continued suffocating the middle of the court which made it difficult for Barbados to stretch SA and play.
Mthembu made a change midway through the second quarter with Renezia Andrews coming in for Luane Smith. At the end of the quarter, it was the Proteas who were leading 29—8 taking the overall score to 54-15.
SA had made last minute changes to their team just a few hours before the match with Jade Atkins withdrawn from the team due to an injury and replaced by Renezia Andrews.
At the start of third quarter, coach Mthembu made two changes and brought in some fresh legs on court. Nematangari was very crucial in the wing defence role, winning almost every intercept and marshalling the defence like a true lieutenant.
SA was very tight at the back and restricted Barbados to scoring only six goals while on the other end netted 34. At the end of the quarter, it was the Spar Baby Proteas who were leading 77-21.
The Proteas remained dominant in the final quarter recording their 31st win of the Netball World Youth Cup by winning the match 102—27.
This is the highest score SA has recorded against Barbados in the history of the two teams.
“What a great performance tonight that was displayed by our players. I am thoroughly impressed by players energy, they were so focused, the team worked,” said Mthembu.
“I think we executed our game plan very well especially offensively — we shared the ball very nicely and everyone on court was able to contribute. It is games like these that remind one of how and why discipline is important. The score did not alter our discipline.”
South Africa’s next match will be against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday at 10am.
Quarter Score Breakdown:
Q1 — Spar Baby Proteas 25 — 07 Barbados
Q2 — Spar Baby Proteas 54 — 15 Barbados
Q3 — Spar Baby Proteas 77 — 21 Barbados
Q4 — Spar Baby Proteas 102 — 27 Barbados
Spar Baby Proteas Starting XII
GS — Giada Prinsloo; GA — Luane Smith; WA — Karla Victor; C- Kyla Dames; WD — Phophi Nematangari (C); GD — Luca Keun; GK — Ametisse Bandu
