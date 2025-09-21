Sport

Kenya's Sawe wins Berlin marathon to maintain perfect record

21 September 2025 - 12:46 By Reuters
Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the line to win the Men's elite race.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe won his first Berlin marathon on Sunday in a season's best time of two hours, two minutes and 16 seconds, to make it three wins in three races over the distance but his world record attempt failed on a humid day.

Japan's Akasaki Akira was a surprise second after a powerful second half of the race, finishing almost four minutes behind Sawe. Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele came in third.

It was a much tighter women's race with fellow Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru completing the double for her country in a time of 2:21.05, three seconds ahead of Ethiopian Dera Dida whose compatriot Azmera Gebru was third.

“It was hard but I was prepared,” Sawe said. “I did my best and I happy for this performance. I am so happy for this year.

“I felt well but you cannot change the weather. Next year will be better,” he said.

Tens of thousands of Berliners lined the streets on a sunny morning, hoping for another world record at what is considered the fastest marathon course on the calendar.

Winner of the London marathon in April, the 29-year-old Sawe, who also won on his marathon debut in Valencia in December, took charge from the start, setting a sizzling pace.

No one could keep up with Sawe, who was only surrounded by his pacesetters and went through the halfway mark in an hour and 12 seconds, well within world record time.

He had fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum's 2023 record of 2:00.35 firmly in his sights but after his last pacemaker dropped out at the 23km mark, it was clear Sawe's quick start had come at a price.

