Blast from the past: Rose of Soweto blooms with first world title
Today in SA sport history: September 22
22 September 2025 - 04:30
1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas...
