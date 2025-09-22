Sport

Blast from the past: Rose of Soweto blooms with first world title

Today in SA sport history: September 22

22 September 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  2. Awesome foursome: Zakithi, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme end SA medal drought Sport
  3. SA's Olympic silver medal 4x100m relay team fail to make Tokyo final Sport
  4. Heavy rain blinded bespectacled Okon, causing Wayde to panic for handover Sport
  5. Cafu shows he wants to box clever with money as he buys mom R2.2m house Sport

Latest Videos

Guinea opens polls for referendum on new constitution | REUTERS
Modi urges Indians to get rid of foreign products | REUTERS