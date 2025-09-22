Former World Boxing Union (WBU) cruiserweight world champion Jacob “9mm” Mofokeng has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his former manager Dr Steven Saad, who died on Monday after an illness.
The only world boxing champion from the Free State, Johannesburg-based Mofokeng won the WBU and the South African heavyweight belts under the management of Saad.
“He cared for me and was fond of me,” said the 60-year-old Mofokeng from Bethlehem.
“I lived in a flat in Braamfontein and Saad suggested I come live with him in his house in Highlands North. We travelled together, he even took me to Durban where he grew up.”
The left-handed boxer who was trained by Saad's bosom friend Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt at his Bree Street Gym, added: “We even travelled to his father's farm in Hammanskraal. As a manager, Saad did everything for me.
'Saad cared for me,' says Mofokeng after death of former manager
‘He was consistent and reliable. This is a great loss for boxing; we will miss Dr Saad’
Image: Jeff Ellis
Former World Boxing Union (WBU) cruiserweight world champion Jacob “9mm” Mofokeng has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his former manager Dr Steven Saad, who died on Monday after an illness.
The only world boxing champion from the Free State, Johannesburg-based Mofokeng won the WBU and the South African heavyweight belts under the management of Saad.
“He cared for me and was fond of me,” said the 60-year-old Mofokeng from Bethlehem.
“I lived in a flat in Braamfontein and Saad suggested I come live with him in his house in Highlands North. We travelled together, he even took me to Durban where he grew up.”
The left-handed boxer who was trained by Saad's bosom friend Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt at his Bree Street Gym, added: “We even travelled to his father's farm in Hammanskraal. As a manager, Saad did everything for me.
‘I knew Crawford would win this fight’: Nathan on US fighter’s super-bout win
“We went our separate ways about 2000. May his soul rest in peace.”
Saad's colleague in the medical space, Peter Ngatane, gave him his break as a medical practitioner in boxing.
He said when Saad stopped managing fighters he requested that the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission (GPBCC) include him as a member of its medical team.
Ngatane was chair of the GPBCC, whose medical team comprised doctor and provincial boxing structure member M'Zwakhe Qobose and Brian Tlhabi, the son of veteran boxing matchmaker Moss “The Lord Mayor” Tau.
“Saad never looked back,” Ngatane said. “He was consistent and reliable. This is a great loss for boxing; we will miss Saad.”
Sanabo vote set to take SA boxing back to Olympics
Former boxing promoter Jeff Ellis said: “I am sad; he comes a long way with me from Brixton Palace where I used to stage boxing. I brought him into boxing in the 1990s. He was also my family doctor.”
Thabo Thobejane, who worked for Saad from 2009, said: “He was not OK; [he was] diabetic and had high blood pressure. I drove him to Park Lane Clinic [on Monday] and he passed away about 8am.”
Thobejane, from Limpopo, is not sure about the date of the funeral. “I will make an announcement once I am sure, I will arrange it myself because Saad had no family.”
SowetanLIVE
MORE:
Boxer Malajika and trainer Fernandes share ‘rough, tough’ background
Why I lost to Bam: Phumelela Cafu breaks his silence
Lacklustre Lerena loses to Lawrence Okolie by unanimous decision
BSA attributes Ngxeke’s title defence failure to absence of challengers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos