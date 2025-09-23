Sport

Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name

23 September 2025 - 17:55 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Coach Sihle Ntuli talks to players during a match. File photo.
Coach Sihle Ntuli talks to players during a match. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Suspended national men’s hockey coach Sihle Ntuli says he has appointed a lawyer for an upcoming legal battle against a finding of guilt at a disciplinary hearing called by the South African Hockey Association (SAHA). 

Ntuli, who is being represented by Durban attorney Jashiel Singh, said in a statement “the entire disciplinary process was unfair, unjust and procedurally flawed”.

He plans to take the finding on legal review and also to to lodge a dispute with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and sue for defamation.

The disciplinary tribunal recommended his employment contract with SAHA be terminated.

“I feel that SAHA has taken sides with a certain player who has been mobilising against my appointment as head coach of the national team due to his own personal ambitions and I intend to prove this in due course,” he said in the statement.

He said he was refused legal representation at the hearing, while his main accuser had a lawyer in attendance.

Hockey coach weaves a seamless plan

The post of national men’s hockey coach is unpaid, but newly appointed mentor Sihle Ntuli has dived in as if he’s earning top dollar.
Sport
7 months ago

Ntuli said the charges related to hazing, where “junior players were subjected by their seniors to what SAHA alleges was a degrading initiation ritual in what is commonly known as a ‘fines meeting’.

“The other main charge pertains to what SAHA alleges was inappropriate socialising with players in settings where alcohol was consumed outside hockey.”

Ntuli said the panel dismissed another charge involving the use of cocaine, due to no evidence against him, but the player who made the claim and allegedly admitted taking the drug “on numerous occasions” had not faced any repercussions. “He continues to play.”

The suspended coach said the alleged transgressions, which SAHA alleged occurred between 2021 and 2024, took place in the context of team-building.

“I am one of the most qualified coaches in South Africa, with more than 18 years of experience in coaching. I have built an excellent track record through coaching at several leading institutions in the country.”

Ntuli believed there was an anti-transformation campaign aimed at tarnishing his name and removing him as head coach. “This is apparent as certain players in the team took international breaks as well as retired after my appointment.

Men’s SA hockey coach Cheslyn Gie stands down

Under his leadership, the team ‘has risen in the rankings, achieved Olympic qualification and shown the world what SA hockey is about’
Sport
10 months ago

“That the proceedings of a confidential internal disciplinary process have been leaked to the media by individuals within the SAHA leadership to create a specific narrative is further proof of that,” he added.

“It is telling that these incidents are alleged to have happened as far back as 2021, yet they apparently only came to the attention of the SAHA leadership after my appointment as head coach.

“The narrative is that at the time, the complainant was afraid to come forward fearing it would affect his chances of selection, yet the complainant seems to have lost that fear once I was promoted to the top position. Then the obvious goal was to have me removed from my position at all costs.”

Ntuli initially released his statement on a SAHA letterhead nearly two weeks ago, but has since released a new and largely unchanged version.

SAHA responded to his first statement, pointing out the federation had not authorised the release.

“South African Hockey confirms that the matter in question was addressed through our independent safeguarding process. We are satisfied that due process was followed in line with our safeguarding policy and code of ethics, and we respect and accept the findings and recommendations of the independent panel,” it said.

READ MORE:

Sihle Ntuli named coach of SA men’s hockey team

Sihle Ntuli was on Wednesday named coach of the national men’s hockey team, becoming the first black African to hold the post.
Sport
8 months ago

Historic first medal for Proteas at Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia

The SA indoor hockey men secured their first medal in history when they defeated Belgium 6-5 in the bronze playoff of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup ...
Sport
7 months ago

Neglect, vandalism threaten once-renowned Joburg sports complex

The Randburg Sports Complex, once an international training facility, has fallen into disrepair after years of neglect, vandalism and limited ...
News
3 months ago

Invest in athletes like they’re rugby, cricket players: Wayde van Niekerk

South Africa has depth to win 4x400m medal 'with or without me'
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  2. Heavy rain blinded bespectacled Okon, causing Wayde to panic for handover Sport
  3. Awesome foursome: Zakithi, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme end SA medal drought Sport
  4. Quinton de Kock makes dramatic about-turn in return to Proteas Cricket
  5. Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’ Soccer

Latest Videos

France halts counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali
Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation